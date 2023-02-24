The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 25, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, February 25, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Money is a hot topic these days with the economy shifting in radical ways. From the high cost of eggs and gas, to uncertainty in the economy and workforce many people wonder how to make more money or where to scale back until new opportunities emerge.

These are hardships and opportunities predicted by economists and even astrologers around the world. Some look to trends and others to the stars, For us, we see the Moon in Taurus connecting with Uranus.

Uranus spells crazy instability and the Moon triggers our feelings on the topic.

Something good can happen for earth signs. Fire signs can have a few surprising benefits to today's astrology.

How today's astrology forecast impacts your zodiac sign can be found by looking to your horoscope. Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon continues to transit your money sector's zodiac sign of Taurus. It rushes against Uranus, creating an opportunity for you to gain something of value and ownership.

If you enjoy being on the hunt for a good bargain, it’s a great day to go furniture shopping at thrift stores or to stop at your favorite second-hand bargain shop to see what unusual and exotic luxury items you can find.

What you don’t want to do is be impulsive with investments, especially crypto or gambling.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An unexpected last-minute invitation may come your way where you have an opportunity to show face at a party.

This is an excellent time to rub elbows with authority figures as Saturn sits at the final degrees of your social status sector, giving you gifts of authority you have earned.

You can demonstrate your growth and maturity, especially to individuals who may have stabbed you in the back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are sitting pretty with your ruler, Mercury, stationed directly now.

Even though the Moon could be pushing buttons where you sense something is off in your life.

Your luck comes from friendships and your connections. So this is an excellent time to be more active in social circles, including online platforms like LinkedIn.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, make time to plan out your social calendar. Your awareness and ability to define value among colleagues and friends are heightened as the Moon finishes a day in Taurus.

If you are religious, it’s a high spiritual time for many zodiac signs. So use this energy to dive into your spiritual practice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are beginning to see the value in pulling back from activities that are not beneficial to your personal growth and development.

Saturn gives you a stern dose of reality, where you come to terms with ineffective friendships and partnerships.

Today, evaluate your schedule and who you spend the most time with. Avoid wasting plans on frivolous activities.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A sweet opportunity may come from a friend or someone with power and influence.

You may be offered a new job, bonus, or promotional opportunity.

This weekend, make an effort to review important documents, including wills, estate planning, insurance, and other items where changes may need to be made.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The mood to clean and bring order into your life peaks. You may decide it’s time to remove photos of an ex from your phone or social media.

You may also need to spend more quality time with a mate. If you are single, actively search for true love now that Jupiter brings blessings to your marriage and partnership.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We are just a week from the First Quarter Moon in Virgo, allowing you to make new friends and level up your social network.

It won’t be easy to push yourself out of the limelight as you tend to resist drawing unnecessary attention to yourself.

However, as the eclipse season approaches, you will want to take advantage of this opportunity to grow, as it could benefit you financially.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your love for learning grows strongest when you feel bored with the status quo.

As Jupiter spends one year in your higher learning sector, you may be ready to take on a new educational project.

This is an excellent time to look for free courses in an area of your interest on Youtube or begin applying for academic opportunities abroad.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your ruler, Saturn, is almost done with its three-year transit in the sign of money.

This has placed restrictions on your finances and, at times, caused you to feel as though resources were limited to you.

But now that Pluto is also preparing to leave your zodiac sign this year, things are beginning to change. This is the time to start laying a foundation you can build upon for wealth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Strong feelings are hard to deny, especially when many events require paying attention and solving problems.

Today’s Moon in Taurus can stir up conflicts that throw off your schedule and baffle you about how things have gotten this far.

However, this is a breaking point for you where you can finally make essential changes that improve your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

After a romantic month with Venus in your zodiac sign, the upcoming First Quarter Moon in Virgo may bring a particular relationship to a critical point where you must define what comes next or if your time together has ended.

Your attention can shift away from love and start to move towards building a life you feel good about and other critical priorities.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.