The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 25, 2023

As we splish-splash through this first week of a watery Pisces Sun, the hassles of life feel lighter, and whatever does come up seems to be something we can easily work with.

On February 25, 2023, the exalted Moon in Taurus will conjunct unpredictable Uranus, adding a new dimension to an otherwise pleasant week in relationships.

We can expect that when the Moon meets Uranus, the pleasantries will become interesting in our love lives.

Uranus' energy brings a new perspective, and things spice up when the Moon stirs our romantic feelings. It's easy to feel good about love and romance during Pisces season. Nothing bothers us, and nothing to pick apart in our romantic lives.

During the Moon conjunct Uranus, we dare to go there because we are safe and courageous enough to try something new without fearing being broken in two by love. We trust in the love we have, and on February 25, 2023, we express and flow with it.

What gives us that lucky edge today? Fearlessness.

For these three zodiac signs, the essence of Saturday will revolve around trust and courage.

We want to show our romantic partners that we are made up of only the best intentions and intend to see this love affair through to the very end.

We feel lucky because we feel seen and understood; love is reciprocal today.

What we give, we receive tenfold, all of which feel very special and exceptionally lucky.



The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Even though your signs are associated with communication, it doesn't always make you the best communicator; however, once you formulate what you want to say, you become an excellent speaker. All you need is preparation, and on this day, February 25, 2023, you'll find that you can easily speak with your romantic partner about the craziest of ideas.

The crazy part comes from the influence of the Moon conjunct Uranus, which stimulates your imagination and allows you to feel good about expressing the wild ideas in your mind.

Your partner, in turn, will be extraordinarily receptive to your ideas today and may very well chime on with their opinions. Today is for sharing secrets and trusting that your mate is the right person to share them with.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Home is definitely where the heart is today, Cancer, and what could be better than to feel safe and snuggly with the person you love at home? Today brings you and your mate closer together in ways you might not have expected; you've always been a 'good couple.'

You trusted that you could only improve as time passed. Well, better days spark up during the good transits, and today brings you the Moon conjunct Uranus, and there couldn't be a 'righter' transit than this one for the kind of love life you enjoy most.

You and your partner will experience what it's like to truly trust in one another so that the space feels safe and secure. When you feel safe, you become uninhibited, and the fun starts. Count on the Moon conjunct Uranus to bring you closer to the kind of life you wish to share with the person you love.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may not see your love life in the same way others envision theirs; you are much more of a free spirit, so lucky in love comes to you as independent behavior as it falls under the umbrella of love and romance.

This means that you like to play things by ear and that spontaneity comes very easily to you; this is partly because you are an Aquarius, and the Moon conjunct Uranus is your main cosmic influence today.

With both aspects working for you, you will find that it will be on this day, February 25, that you can find someone who is like-minded in their attitude toward love. You have found someone as free-spirited as you are, and today is the day you find out that sticking to your principles made you the perfect person to have fun with. This is what you call lucky in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.