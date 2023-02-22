The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 23, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, February 23, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We feel the energy lift with the stellium in the zodiac sign of Aries today.

The Moon will be in Aries, bringing a desire for this level of emotional intensity, and it motivates change.

Wonder what this means for your zodiac sign today? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, you may feel an abundance of nervous energy or feel a bit tired and want to slow down to catch a breath.

Today's Moon meets with Chiron, the Wounded Healer in your sign. This connection may leave you feeling a bundle of emotions throughout the day.

You may feel exhilarated and ready to take on the world, but another part of you may desire some privacy to focus on gratitude and self-care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends one more day in your enemy sector, and this transit continues to give you a sharp eye for detail and short-comings in others.

Today, you may initiate a difficult conversation in order to understand a problem better and get everyone on the same page.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's Moon brings out your desire for quick friendships and to be at the center of attention.

You might crave some of the limelight at work or desire for your partner to give you credit for a good job you performed at work.

Regardless, today you are slightly more needy than usual. It's a good day for inviting a friend out for dinner or fine dining at home.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you'll be working hard at the goals you've set for yourself earlier this week. You may experience a few emotional ups and downs that leave you wondering if you are simply feeling moody due to working longer hours or unfulfilled by a project.

The Moon in Aries connecting with Chiron can bring up themes related to your working relationships. These experiences can help you to understand where you need to make improvements and what areas are going well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're going through quite a few changes as Saturn moves toward the last degrees of your relationship and commitment sector.

Now with the Moon in Aries brushing against Chiron in your belief sector, your personal convictions about lifestyle, faith, and love all come under evaluation. You may decide to be a bit more serious about your approach to problems and to stop taking uncalculated risks.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your desire to trust someone gets challenges as you sense a secret is kept from you.

You may feel a strong urge to go snooping in a partner's cell phone to see what they are up to, but it's unnecessary. Let the universe bring to you what it is that you need to know.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your partnerships and relationships are activated today bringing strong emotions up for you.

You may gain a sense of purpose and belonging as you try to overcome objections and get others to your point of view.

If you have to act in a competitive manner, you have a good chance of winning a decision-maker over to your team.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

No one has to tell you what to do twice, and all the good advice you've received over the last year about health will be put to good use.

You're feeling more energized lately, and the Moon in Aries pushes you out the door to hit the gym or to go for a walk in your favorite area.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You take initiative to invite someone you find attractive out on a date. Even if they aren't necessarily 'your type' you are ready to test the waters and see where love will take you today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you may experience a few bouts of invasive behavior from family and friends.

Family can be wonderful, but there are times when you would like a bit more space.

Today, you may need to specifically ask for what you need instead of waiting for it to happen organically.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A challenging conversation may take place today but through it all your sense of humor and ability to detach helps you to avoid taking personal opinions too seriously.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, managing your finances sounds like a great game plan.

You can turn off the cell phone and start digging through old records and files to get organized. You have big plans for this new tax season year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.