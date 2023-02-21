The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 22, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

That is one of the luckiest terra cards do you have in any given reading. The Sun tarot card implies that no matter what comes your way, you are going to have a fantastic outcome. Everything you do turns to gold!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

This card shows you are taking on too much, and perhaps you are getting to a point where you believe it's normal to work so hard. You might be overdoing it in one area of your life leading to falling short in others. Time to find balance, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you waiting around for someone and they seem not to notice? It's time to put your power back into your own hands. You may be trying to hard to show your patient side, but by doing so you're losing valuable time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Trust yourself. You have quite a few amazing talents that you are underutilizing. Perhaps you're afraid to fail if you try something you have not done before. Remember, Cancer, practice makes perfect!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Stress happens, and when it becomes emotional, you might internalize your pain and have it come out sideways in anger or resentment. Talk about your feelings, Leo. Don't keep things bottled up inside of you for too long.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Everyone tries their best, but someone may have an agenda and use others to gain leverage. When you notice a person acting on their own accord and not taking others into consideration it rubs you the wrong way. Call it out, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are ready to make some money. That means doubling down on work and saying no to social activities. It's not easy to make sacrifices when you want to have fun, but in the end, it will be worth it because you'll feel better about your finances.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You aren't confident lately for some reason, but this can be solved by doing things that feeds your soul and gives you a sense of security. Don't allow someone to make you feel small when you are meant for great things. Hang out with people who give you a lift and keep your spirit boosted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Sometimes a message comes at the worst time, but that does not mean it's a thing you need not to know. Heed their advice, Sag. Put their words in your back pocket for later when you can digest them and understand what it all means.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're ready to start a new adventure, but in your passion and pursuit for more you're leaving behind people who know and understand your past and struggles. They may not be able to go with you where you're headed now, but that's OK. You can stay in touch once you hit 'the big time.'

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money is going to be coming in to you in crazy ways. You will get everything you've been working to have and more. This is going to be a great time in your life full of wealth and prosperity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You need some quiet time to get a few things done. You can't always be on and in touch with the world. Today, unplug from social media and turn off the phone. Focus on what you need to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.