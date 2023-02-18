The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 19, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, February 19, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 19, 2023:

Aries

When someone breaks your heart, Aries, you can only give so many chances to them to turn things around. There comes a point in time when you have to give chances to yourself — to be free and to be happy.

Taurus

Things don't always have to change in order for them to improve. A bit more of the same can help you to break out from a shell. You may find that the comfort you feel in knowing what to expect is exactly what you needed.

Gemini

There is a time for everything. Today, you may not want to make room for work as you prefer to play. Cut loose and have fun with your partner. Enjoy a restful period and allow yourself a chance to catch up from the week.

Cancer

Give yourself permission to be free. You may have to reprogram your thoughts as to what this will mean for you. But by starting somewhere and getting involved in small ways, you grow far ahead of your years.

Leo

Secrets kept for too long can have you feeling as though you're losing faith in humans. Trust is a big deal for you right now. Surround yourslf with people you love and trust.

Virgo

It's good to celebrate the beauty of a new relationship. This is a rare moment where you meet someone who is truly able to be your better half. Your life partner and soulmate are fortunate to have you in their life.

Libra

You're ready to take on a new adventure, and today it could be one for the sake of love. Your heart is about to unfold and you communicate love in a way that people understand and want for themselves.

Scorpio

Someone may come along and turn your whole world around. You once thought you'd never find someone to share your dreams with. But here you are with a person whose entered your life showing you how to fall in love — hard.

Sagittarius

A new beginning. Starting and building a family takes time. It's good to remove all expectations and do what feels natural and right to you and your significant other.

Capricorn

You have found a soulmate in someone. You may encounter many soulmates in this lifetime, but when you connect with a person in a spiritual, emotional, mental and physical ense, it's as if the stars aligned and the cloud has lifted. It's a great day for love.

Aquarius

Just be yourself. You don't have to buy someone to get their love. You can choose to be a best friend and partner when they are ready to settle down soon.

Pisces

Everything is about divine timing. You are stepping into a new journey that is full of hope, positivity and love. Don't be afraid to rush in to enjoy the experience.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.