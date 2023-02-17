The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 18, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 18, 2023:

Aries

It's time to wake up from a dream. Love is beautiful, but in order to make it last, you also need to do the work. Plant seeds you know produce the results you want in a relationship that lasts.

Taurus

Branch out. You won't always find who you are looking for among friends. Sometimes its a stranger who loves you most.

Gemini

Relationships need respect. Respect starts with you. Hold yourself in high regard, even if someone else does not.

Cancer

Some secrets should never be told. If the timing is wrong, thats okay. Your heart will heal and you'll find someone who's right for you in the future. Don't bite into forbidden fruit; it rarely works out.

Leo

Divorce happens, but it does not always have to. If you want to work things out, it's possible, but it does take two. Be realistic when evaluating your situation.

Virgo

Excitement can be misleading. Nervous energy can mean you need to go slower than you want. Red flags take time to show.

Libra

Not all romance is easy. Sometimes true love must wait. Don't be impatient. If it's worth waiting for, give it the time it needs.

Scorpio

Creating a family together is something good to talk about. You may be afraid of how big a commitment this can be, but if the desire is strong, why not open the door to see what's behind it with an open conversation?

Sagittarius

It's always good to be open and honest with one anther, but realize that honesty is often only as deep and transparent as you both are. Surprises can still follow later, but work through it.

Capricorn

A long distance relationship can be too hard to keep. You never know if your soulmate is local to your area until you look. Be willing to get back into the game and try again.

Aquarius

Easy come and easy go. Sometimes what you think is valuable but reveals itself to be wrong is a sign that you need to work on yourself a bit more. Someone may have broken your heart, but there's always more fish in the sea.

Pisces

This day is about you. You learn to be brave in love. Sometimes that means staying when times are hard. Other times, love teaches you to have the courage to walk away.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.