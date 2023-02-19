The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 20, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, February 20, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We have a lot of water energy on Monday with the Moon and Sun in Pisces.

The Moon and Sun are in the zodiac sign of Pisces, starting Pisces season. Venus has left Pisces today to enter Aries.

The day's numerology of the day is 11/2, the Intuitive.

Today's perfect for doing meditation, spiritual work and cleansing your tarot card if you have them.

Here is what your zodiac sign has in store for you, according to the daily tarot.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. This is a tougher than average day, but it won't last for much longer. You've got the resilience to handle whatever life is throwing your way. Pretty soon, you'll look back at this moment and laugh.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are ready to take action. You know what it is that you want, so rather than wait for someone to hand it over to you, you're going to go for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have to work hard to get to where you want to go in life. You might not know all the things you need to know right now. But, with time, training and practice, you'll be teaching others the ropes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Money problems can happen to the best of people. While financial troubles are stressful, a good mentor and advisor can help you navigate your situation to see your way to the other side.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People argue over things that they feel hurt over or passionate about. When someone seems to be mean spirited, don't take the blame on as if it were your fault.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's the perfect time for some peace and quiet. You need the down time to gather your thoughts and tend to some personal care items that were neglected this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

A person who has a sharp tongued response to everything may rub you the wrong way. There's nothing you can do to change their behavior so work on making space for yourself. Distance is always a smart bet.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Think about the future. A game plan is always a smart way to initiate a new project. Doing things on the fly without any forethought can lead to mistakes and waste.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Your love is worth fighting for. A relationship that's in trouble deserves your time and attention. Rather than pretending it doesn't matter to you, admit that you care.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Today, you'll be reflecting back to moments you experienced in childhood. Some are positive and others you may wish you could forget. Each lesson helps you to become the person you want to be today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Choosing what to do next is easy when you are sure about your goals and dreams. If you're feeling wishy washy and uncertain, take a moment to figure things out. Certainty starts and ends with you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your intuition is a guiding light. When you feel as though you can't connect with your inner voice it can be a sign that life has become too noisy. Simplify your schedule and make time to refuel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.