Zodiac

The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 17, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 16, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, February 17, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Mars is energized today in Gemini and Venus conjunct Neptune bringing out are dreamy side.

We get lost in love at a high level bringing a dreamy feel to the day. Here's what is in store for your day.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 17, 2023:

Aries

Be curious but not overly assertive. Sometimes pushiness gets you the result you want in a relationship, but some conversations can only be had when both persons are ready.

Taurus

There can be arguments about money in the future. Tension can result when you and your significant other aren't on the same page about spending. Consider making conversations about this topic a priority.

Gemini

Don't overthink. Love can leave you wonderful and guessing. Today your relationship appears to be a great mystery. You may not figure someone out, but you can focus on yourself until clarity sets back in.

Cancer

Why worry about the past? You can't change it, but your actions and choices work toward creating a future you feel proud of. Make the best choices each day, with or without a mate.

Leo

Passion may take a friendship to a new level. Your best friend iss a person who you can see yourself growing old with. They may not be who you once thought you'd date in the past, but you look to the eyes of their heart, which makes all the difference.

Virgo

Are you being a workaholic today? Sometimes it's good to put your nose to the grindstone to get results, but there are times when you need to set the work down and tend to your relationship. Don't regret not being there when people needed you the most because you were too busy at the moment.

Libra

Believe in love. Sometimes it can feel illogical to have faith when all signs point to letting go and starting over again. You never know what an ex is thinking in their heart on days like this. They may be missing you too even if they do not reach out.

Scorpio

Sometimes people give with a motive. You can't always tell when a person is being insincere. You need to look at all their actions and consider if they are just having a bad day.

Sagittarius

Opposites attract, but soemtimes they also repel. You may bump heads with the person you thought was your forever. Take a break to see what happens once the dust settles back down again.

Capricorn

Working for what you believe in is not a waste of time. Not trying to experience love with someone you feel strongly about is a regret you won't forget. If you have a chance, don't let someone you care about not know how you feel.

Aquarius

Today, your passionate side comes out fully. You're able to separate yourself from all the thinking you often do and connect with another human on a soulful level.

Pisces

Parents don't always understand. You have many things that you need to do for yourself. They want what's best for you, but at the end of it all, you know what's the best thing to do for yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

