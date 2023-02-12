The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 13, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, February 13, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 13, 2023:

Aries

Once you've loved someone deeply, they have never fully left your heart or your mind.

Today a memory of a past love lingers reminding you that time waits for no one, and despite the fact that you have moved on, memories always remain.

Taurus

When two souls connect in friendship a bond forms that transcends space and time.

You may not expect love to grow from what seems a simple connection, but every once in a while, it does.

Gemini

Loving someone is never a mistake. Your heart opened to experience something special with a person you thought cared for you to.

Their inability to commit is a reflection of who they are, not of what you are when you let your guard down.

Cancer

When you think of someone you've not spoken to for sometime, chances are they are also thinking of you too. There are few coincidences in love, and some times the universe simply connects hearts even when they are miles apart.

Leo

Sharing your time with a person is a gift. Value your time together. When you see yourself being taken advantage, you have the right to pull back and share yourself with someone who values you.

Virgo

A relationship enters your life with a purpose. A simple act can mean more than words. Doing a kind gesture is a way to say you love a person without having to speak anything at all.

Libra

Do one small good thing for a person you love. Romance is easy to do when you start with the right intentions. Do what you feel is right without needing anything back in return.

Scorpio

You don't have to be where you feel unwanted. You can choose to find a situation or person who values your heart and gives you the type of love you desire. That person may even be yourself!

Sagittarius

So many things are left unsaid because of pride. Being humble can help two people step into each other's lives without feeling shame, guilt or fear of rejection.

Capricorn

Your big dreams and ambitions about love and romance are only a heartbeat away. You may not know when or how you will find your soulmate, but people often find each other when they begin living an authentic life.

Aquarius

Falling in love with someone can bring security and a sense of belonging. You may experience a surreal connection that provides you with a new perspective and hope that two people truly can become happy just being there for each other.

Pisces

It's a beautiful day for you, Pisces. Your heart experiences a sense of wholeness and completeness with or without a mate in your life. Your security finally comes from within.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.