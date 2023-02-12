The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 13, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, February 13, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Keep a level head, Aries. Old habits die hard, and you may find yourself in a predicament where it seems easier to go back one more time and try over.

Rethink your position and be sure that things have changed and an old pattern resurfacing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Trying again is the only way to succeed. Some situations can make you feel like a child being called into the principal's office for doing something wrong. Decisions had to be made, and you did exactly that.

Adulting is daunting at times, but you've got this. You're all grown now and get to make your own decisions. Do what you know is right and everything else will work itself out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Let your friends know how much you care for them.

You still have time to bake some cookies or do something sweet to show your friends how much you care about them on Valentine's Day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Is there something you want that you've decided is too hard to get?

With a bit of hard work and time, you can create the luck you desire. Don't give up on a dream that seems bigger than you can achieve. See where the path takes by taking the first step.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It's OK to walk away. Arguments that are bound to go nowhere fast are not worth your time.

Disengage from the debate. It is impossible for a person to argue with themselves, which is why leaving may be the best way to stop the argument from escalating.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Don't worry about the little things, Virgo. Your friends have your back. You've got so much going for you. In a world full of people, you've got good friends who love you to pieces and want to see your dreams come true as much as you do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

You knew this would happen. Your gut told you not to trust this person, but you decided to give them a chance with the hope that they would prove you wrong. You dislike what's happening right now, but you didn't want to be judgmental. It's not easy being right this time, but you tried your best!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You were left on read for a while and now they are answering you back. What are you going to do? Play it cool and wait a day to respond or answer right away? You are too tired of the games. Be yourself, and do what feels right to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This hurts. Once a cheater, always a cheater, right? They said they were sorry and you wanted to believe that was going to be the last time. But you caught them once again in a lie. You may not know what it is about that person who can't seem to be faithful. This time, though, pick yourself and not let the person back in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Feelings are true blue for you today. You can tell a winning situation when your gut says so. This is no time to ask a bunch of questions. Go for the gold, Capricorn. Your heart is leading the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

When they decided to choose you for the job, they made a great choice. You have been waiting for this moment. You have envisioned all the great things you'll do to positively impact the company. Now all you need to do is get started. Day one is around the corner!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are the type of person who loves to love people. Today, your mother hen side comes out in a way that is wholesome and nurturing. You are the type of person whose voice soothes and you heal people where their wounds hurt the most.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.