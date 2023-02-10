The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 10, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, February 10, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, February 10, 2023:

Aries

Love requires an element of leadership for it to be lucky. Today, asserting boundaries in a relationship is needed. You may find that when you have the respect of a person you love, they not only value you more, but also see you as someone they can trust with their heart.

Taurus

When a relationship is written in the stars, you can tell. The universe opens a door to love in an unexpected but fortunate way. A romantic partner may be like a lucky charm in your life bringing you extra fortune by their presence.

Gemini

Valentine's Day is around the corner, but you may receive a sweet gift earlier than expected. A token of appreciation may be too hard to hold off until next week. When it comes to sharing good things, sometimes love cannot wait.

Cancer

True love is magnetic. You may be working hard not to give into feelings that you have for someone special. Questions as to whether or not this relationship can work start to resolve so that you know without a doubt if this is your person.

Leo

You can do the work and things still don't happen the way you had once planned. Falling short in a romantic relationship does not mean it's doomed to fail. What it can mean is that the power struggles you are currently working through become exhausted releasing you both to accept life on its own terms.

Virgo

Romance helps. A little spontaneous meeting with a person you recently met may feel like a whirlwind romance unfolding. But you never know how deeply the roots of love can grow unless you give it a try.

Libra

Blending families is not easy but no matter if a child is yours or theirs you can see how it's all a gift. Life takes its twists and turns and brings your relationship closer when you hold hands and go through it all together.

Scorpio

A conversation that escalates into an argument can lead to hurt feelings. Today, allow yourself to be a step ahead of the tension as you strive to understand and get closure from a disagreement. Learning to fight fair can be a skill to strive for.

Sagittarius

Give some space. Thee's the potential for someone to act territorial over possessions. Today may bring out the dark side of a mate who needs a little time to adjust to a new living situation.

Capricorn

Your needs take a priority. Self love can feel like you're only thinking of yourself, but that may not be the case today. You may see an area of your life that needs some personal development. Without strengthening yourself, an entire relationship may suffer. Building yourself up is a situation where everyone wins.

Aquarius

You can try to go back and give things another shot. There remains a small window of opportunity here for you to return to a relationship that you wanted to end. This door may not remain open for too long, so if you're hoping to reconcile, consider saying what you need to say.

Pisces

When you meet someone new it's amazing how life can change including your friendships. Some may fall by the wayside, not because you're unloyal but due to your new relationship status, you see things as they truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.