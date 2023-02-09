The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During Mercury Conjunct Pluto On February 10, 2023

Is it such a bad thing to want success more than love? During Mercury conjunct Pluto we will get to see this in action, as many of us will feel the power behind the transit and that will translate as ambition and the desire for professional success.

Right now, there is no time for love; not for certain people. Pluto rules ambition and power; this is where the rich politicians come out of the woodworks to share their message far and wide. Mercury conjunct Pluto staves off love, and pushes politics and career front and center.

If you are feeling it, then you are under the influence of Mercury conjunct Pluto. On this day, February 10, 2023, we will weight the things of our lives and what will register as most important, right now, will be our professional lives.

Mercury conjunct Pluto leaves no time for love, as its purpose is to give power to those who wish to 'rule the world.' This is not the day for writing love poems; this is the day for campaigning, for protesting and for taking something over, but taking over someone's heart? Nope, not today.

We are also not about to let our hearts become influenced by love simply because we have a mission to accomplish. This is no joke; we who are being guided by Mercury conjunct Pluto feel a very strong desire to be successful.

It's almost as if we feel this is our last chance and we can't blow this opportunity. Love will just have to wait, and in all reality, we're not sticking around to see if it does or not. Success is the way, and love will just have to wait.

The three zodiac signs who want success more than love during Mercury conjunct Pluto on February 10, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Wanting success has always been part and parcel of your life; you are success-oriented and you always will be. That, of course, doesn't necessarily mean you've gotten the success you feel you deserve, but as an Aries, you are determined to find your niche and make your way to the top, as defined by you.

During Mercury conjunct Pluto, you will find that once again, you feel charged up for another go at it; you see nothing but success so nothing deters you on your path.

You've been in love and you've gone the whole nine yards with it, and now, you realize that, at this point in your life, love only gets in your way. You aren't against love, but you are against stagnation, and right now, love could only bring you down. You need momentum and stamina, and in your mind, that can only be kept up if love is nowhere to be found.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your formula for success is about concentration, dedication and pursuit. You may be very in love right now, but you feel as though you have to separate the two in order to claim any kind of success.

You are not the person who needs your romantic partner by your side at all times in order to feel secure enough to go for the success you desire.

During Mercury conjunct Pluto, you'll be hit by the ambition bug; you want money. It comes down to that.

You love love, but you need money, and the only way money is going to rain down on you in windfalls is by working for it. And, if you are to get up and get out, then you need to be self-motivated; dating and being in love is wonderful, but there's a time and a place for everything, and right now is for success, not romance.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have become officially tired of hearing yourself speak, as all you say is that you are going to be incredibly successful someday. Well, that's a fine thought, Leo, and more power to you, but as you know, you have to get up out of the fantasy and start putting the pedal to the metal and go. You'll get a kick from Mercury conjunct Pluto, as it flips your mindset off of love and laziness right into ambition and accomplishment.

This is what you want, but you let yourself get sidetracked so easily. Here is your moment, Leo, and you need to grab it before it leaves you cold.

Don't worry about your love life right now; worry about doing the things you want to do to make your life feel complete. You desire success, and you've come to know that because it doesn't just drop in your lap, you have to earn it. And so, you shall.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.