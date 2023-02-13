The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 14, 2023

Today's astrological scene gives us a strange and rare transit on February 14, 2023, one that we may not realize exists, and that is the transit of Mercury opposite Lilith.

Ah, there are so many planets, and constellations, orbs, nebulas, points, black moons...it's hard to keep up, but there is one universal truth and that is, in a quantum universe, all things affect all things. This is the cosmic eco-system and what happens on the other side of the universe, affects us here on earth, no matter how you look at it.

During Mercury opposite Lilith, we get to experience something that may feel quite ordinary, yet, on this day, February 14, that 'ordinary' feeling may end up being oppressive, or even anxiety-provoking.

Specifically, Mercury opposite Lilith has us bringing up childhood memories. And as we all know, not everyone's memories are that good, in fact, during this transit, we may even come to doubt the 'good' part, as this transit will have us searching for wrongness.

And you know how that goes: if you seek, you find, and today is all about finding out 'what really happened' when we were children.

What makes this day particularly rough for certain zodiac signs, is in the idea of not feeling secure in one's own person.

This means that our doubts or fears become enlarged, simply because we can't stop our minds from working overtime. It's almost as if we are looking to punish ourselves for reasons not even we know. We feel guilt and shame during Mercury opposite Lilith, and we might not even know why.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today's transit of Mercury opposite Lilith is particularly hard for Gemini's as there's a tendency here to feel divided by one's own thoughts. That's like the kiss of death for a Gemini, as divided thoughts are already the bane of your existence.

What's worse is that during this transit, you will favor the dark side rather than the light, and that's what's going to take you down the path of guilt, shame and jealousy. You feel that others have more than you, that your life has been unfair, and that everybody has more than you and that you have very little.

You may spend a good deal of time today, fuming in your own world, while watching passers by who seem to be having wonderful, perfect lives. Of course they are not perfect, but you can't get out of the mindset today that everyone has it better than you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This transit, Mercury opposite Lilith, does not do you any good, because on this day, you will go out of your way to find something wrong and harp on it. What's worse, is that it's Valentine's Day, and you just so happen to NOT be on super-duper terms with your mate, and between the holiday and the mood, let's just say it's not going to go well.

Actually that's not what's worst.

What's worst is that you 'think' you're trying to do something good by saying a certain not-so-nice thing, and naturally, it will spiral into a massive fight with the person you were trying to get along with. You are confused and angry today and you don't know why, and not knowing why is what sets you on the path to find reasons that may not exist.

You will find so many things wrong today, with your life and with your partner, that you could probably write a book.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are way too clever to just sit still during Mercury opposite Lilith, and what that means is that, on this day, during this transit, you will actively pursue antagonistic conversation. Maybe you feel out of place, or that something is bothering you and you can't tell anyone how you really feel, so instead of dealing with it, you pick fights with anyone around.

Because you are so smart, you are also able to concoct intelligence insults that leave people feeling terrible.

Mercury opposite Lilith pushes you into the position of being someone who can't control themselves, which in turn makes you want to control others. It's all about deflection for you today, as whatever it is that bothers you so, is something you either can't admit to, or will never be able to share with anyone.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.