The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 10, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, February 10, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Sun is in Aquarius, the zodiac sign equated with humanity and the collective experience and the Star tarot card.

The Moon is in Libra, which brings up the Justice tarot card, which is about the law.

Today's Life Path Number is a 1, the Leader, and today's astrology forecast encourages taking our personal leadership skills seriously.

A Life Path 1 is a go-getter with lots of ambitious energy. Famous Life Path 1s include Martin Luther King, Jr. who lead the Civil Rights Movement to the point of imprisonment and assignation, and then there is award-winning actor, director and film producer Tom Hanks, who has played leadership roles in film and on television.

Kate Winslet, who was nominated Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2012, is also a Life Path 1, and the day Winslet saved someone from a burning building without hesitation demonstrates the character of this numerological personality, too.

But not everyone makes a good leader. Leaders are built with time and effort. Ever watch a poor leader in action? It's truly painful to watch someone yield so much power and not know what to do with it in a way that's helpful, constructive and kind.

Today, with the energy we experience around us between the Sun, Moon, numerology, and indications from the Justice and Star tarot card we realize leadership's role and why it's important to us.

Today, no matter what zodiac sign you are, you may battle the need to analyze the choices of our leaders — in politics, in our classrooms, and within yourself.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Your actions matter. When life isn't fair, you can step in to make things right by doing something to help things along. React in a way that brings balance and helps the situation improve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. Today brings with it a fair share of struggles and problems, but today's adventures help you to stay true to the course you're on. Don't quit until you've seen things through.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Give yourself a little bit of slack. You may see things in a new light once you relax and understand the big picture. For today, ask questions and let the truth come out without judging it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A big thank you comes your way. You have helped someone out and they appreciate all you've done. You are the friend people all wish they had!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can tell a fake situation when you see one. Trust your mind when it warns you something is up. Don't delegate your decision making to someone else.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Emotions can be strong today, so keep a level head. Once the initial sadness is over, you'll see the good and feel thankful that things turned out the way that they did.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Try not to overburden yourself with too many things to do. Some days being productive looks like having no items on your agenda.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Connect with your feminine energy. Your heart may not always feel like it knows exactly what to do. When you are feeling out of sorts and unsure it could be that you are leaning into the masculine. For today, slow down and let your heart be heard.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Some people can't be trusted no matter how hard you try. You may find it easier to not go the way others want you to. Their decisions have shown you it's better to go on your own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A person who has hurt you more than once may not be able to love you the way you want them to. It's time to say goodbye and let your heart heal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of wonderful talents and skills, Aquarius. When you can't figure out a solution in one way, another door will open. You may not feel confident, but with practice, you'll be an expert in no time at all.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trust yourself during times of trouble. Everyone goes through adversity and bad luck. But the people who make it on the other side with flying colors are those who see the rainbow at the end of the storm — before it appears!

