The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Uncomplicated During The Moon In Libra, February 9 - 11, 2023

It's very easy to discover radical new ideas out of the blue, especially during transits that promote out-of-the-box thinking.

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, during the Moon in Libra, we want life to be easier. You know? Easier life, easier this, easier that and please, while we're on the "Please make life easier" path, can we have our love lives go easy, too? Please? Just a little easiness would make life so much better.

Well, the genie in the bottle has heard our pleas, and though we won't be offered three wishes, we will be getting the chance to say something that would act like magic when it comes to our love relationships.

Today, during the Moon in Libra, we will show the person we love, or the person we wish to be with, how simplicity is what seduces you best, and how everything you share with this person can be made better if only we could not make everything into such a complex and convoluted process.

Some couples immediately know what this is about, while other couples are already on to the knowledge that a lack of complication in a partnership is THE WAY to go.

Have you ever witnessed a couple that fights over everything, simply because they can?

For three zodiac signs who wish to avoid that kind of relating, we find hope on Thursday, as this is the perfect time to detox, remove, declutter and renovate our love lives for the simpler.

Three zodiac signs who want love that is uncomplicated during the Moon in Libra, February 9 - 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ha, the last thing you ever want is a complicated love story, and even though you can't help yourself around drama and hype, today hits you the wrong way when it comes to just how complex your relationship really is.

And we're not talking wonderfully intricate and varied; no, we're talking complicated, disorienting, and filled to the brim with unnecessary drama.

And here we were in February, during the Moon in Libra, and suddenly, you look around and things aren't what you want. It's like everything in your love life has an attachment to fifty thousand other things. Why so much stuff?

Why so much drama, so much nonsense? Because you let it go without tending to it, and now it's out of hand. So, Aries, if you really are all about simplifying your life, then get on it, because this thing is about to reach chaotic proportions.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel as though you no longer have room in your heart or your world for a train wreck of a love life. This has become a pattern with you, and it is due to your own passive-aggressive nature. You let this happen, and what's being referred to here is the way you allow things to occur when you clearly wish them not to.

In your relationship, you've given up; you don't want to be someone's savior, nor do you want to have to guide the entire relationship into something that passes for 'happy.' You are unhappy, but instead of talking it out and getting to the point, you let things become incredibly complicated.

For every action you make, it takes 20 steps to get where you're going, and during the Moon in Libra on February 9, you'll finally get the point: Simplicity is the way. Having a complicated love life is like signing on for torture.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You state it right at the top: you do not want to get into a relationship with anyone if it's going to come with strings attached and secret, hidden agendas in the fire.

You are interested only in easy conversations, and easy-going love. Once it gets dramatic, you're out. If you had your way, you'd date yourself, because you are the perfect person for you — simple, to the point, no nonsense.

This is what you want in someone else, and you sometimes think you've found that person, but as always, they usually return to their desired-for-dramatics self.

How much clearer can you make this, Aquarius?

Is it really your fate to have to fight for simplicity every single time you want romance? Well, one thing is for sure; on this day, during the Moon in Libra, you will know who you are, what you want, and the thing you want most is an uncomplicated love story.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.