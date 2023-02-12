The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 13, 2023

Sometimes the Moon does things and the end result is that three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes.

So, on February 13, 2023, we can say that the stars have aligned in such a way that brings a bit of hardship and struggle into three zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

On a positive note, the Moon trine Venus will be one our most influentially benevolent transits of the day. One might assume we are doing just fine as this transit will absolutely raise us up to lofty positions.

However, there is a conflicting transit going on at the same time, and only certain zodiac signs in astrology will feel that influence because of their lucky zodiac placements in astrology It may not feel great, if you know what I mean.

The Moon will change zodiac signs on February 13, 2023, so there's this period called 'void of course' which simply means that the Moon is in active and not communicating with another planet. The Moon is a reflective planet in astrology, so without any planet sending a message to it, this amounts to a tough time for Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

When the Moon is entering the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, we can end up being a tease; we dream of grandeur and great love when this transit is at hand, and with tomorrow being Valentine's Day, we simultaneously set ourselves up for disappointment because it's rare that something good comes out of it during a void of course Moon.

So, so far, we have two very lovely transits that when placed together on the same day, cause friction; what makes this day rough is that we build up expectations for tomorrow, and being that tomorrow presently doesn't exist, we're just wasting our time and energy.

The tease here is in the idea that we create in our minds a situation of great success; then, we proceed to overthink it so hard that we end up visually disaster. It's as if we can't just be happy thinking happy thoughts — we go out of our way to find something negative to cling to, as if negativity is going to somehow makes things better.

This is one of those 'misery loves company' days, and not so much in our need to be surrounded by company, but more along the lines of wanting to share all the bad stuff that's on our minds today, with whoever will listen.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today may bring you a couple of worried moments; you've worked hard to get where you are, and during the Sagittarius Moon, you might have a moment of doubt. Are you really that good, and do you really deserve all the greatness that you believe you are entitled to? Well, the universe may reward you for all of your hard work, Aries, but that reward may not come today, as the universe seems to have other plans in mind for you.

Today will be a day of self-reflection and honesty; that's the key word, Aries: honesty. You aren't always honest with yourself, but today, you won't be able to help but stare deeply into the mirror to discover who you really are. Sometimes, you really are a scared child beneath that fierce warrior exterior. Today will have you wanting to comfort that inner child. Take care, Aries.

2. Cancer

June 21 - July 22)

What you will experience today is a mixed bag of emotions. You once believed that your life would turn out a certain way, and to look at what you have right now, it's practically the polar opposite of all your previously imagined dreams. With the Sagittarius moon as our main influence today, you'll want to go back to the place where you can feel confident about your dreams.

You feel so let down, and by nothing in particular — that's why today feels so rough. You can't put your finger on what's bothering you, but you have a feeling it's much larger than anything you can list. You are disturbed by thoughts of failure, and even if you haven't actually failed in any way, you'll be more prone to beating yourself up today than finding the reason why you feel so badly about the state of your life as it is, right now, in the present.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today puts you in a strange position: you are melancholy and sad, and it's all because (much like Cancer, above) you didn't succeed in the way you wanted to. In fact, so much of your day is dedicated to childhood dreams and the sadness that takes over every time you come to realize how much you've changed. You wonder about your own innocence...has it really evaporated into thin air?

It seems that way, because all you feel today is jaded and hard. Your biggest concern is getting back on track again, and the reason you fear looking too closely at this idea is because on some level, you don't think you will be able to.

You may be indulging in melancholy on this day, February 13, 2023, and if you sink too deeply, you'll end up regretting way too much. Try, if you possibly can, to rise above the noise of the past; you are here today, and you are wonderful 'as is.' Try to own that so that you can move on.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.