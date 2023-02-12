The 3 Zodiac Signs Who End A Controlling Relationship During Moon Conjunct The South Node, February 12 - 13, 2023

Starting February 12, the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio will conjunct with the South Node in Scorpio. The Quarter Mon conjunct the South Node can bring karmic relationships to a head for the purpose of a breakup.

When we enter into a romance, we rarely think of the future, or, if we DO think of the future, it's always filled with hope, gorgeous dreams of eternal love and happiness. And while we aren't totally naive about how love goes, we still can't help ourselves; we want the ideal.

We want to be the one who gets it all; we want to be the shining example of how love prevails, and how the forces of nature do nothing to dull that shine. We enter love with hope, and as we establish ourselves as a couple, we fall into the patterns that will become what we will know as our new way of life.

And because we are not as naive as all that, those patterns can start to reveal our true nature, and often times, and most unfortunately, one party within the relationship feels the need to control how every aspect goes. What may at first feel like a relief, having one's partner 'take over and do everything,' eventually starts to feel oppressive.

A controlling partner that goes too far is a partner that should be dismantled.

During the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, there will be a lot of people who will come to their senses; it's very humiliating to think that we are being controlled, and worse to think that we've enabled this kind of behavior. How can this person change if we keep on letting it happen?

The Last Quarter Moon conjunct the South Node in Scorpio represents change that cannot be stopped; the Quarter Moon shows us that we are only just now realizing that we cannot go on being this controlled and that we must end it. For those three zodiac signs who feel they can no longer stand another minute being controlled by their partner, this is just the beginning.

Three zodiac signs who end a controlling relationship during the Moon conjunct the South Node in Scorpio On February 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While it may be hard to admit, for all of your strength and power, you somehow managed to get yourself into a situation where the person you once loved so much has taken on egomaniacal characteristics, so much so, that you watched them go from gentle lover to outright control freak.

You love to be loved, it's true, and you may have gotten yourself into something you can't get out of, because of those deep feelings...but now your patience has been tried to the point where this must end. You are entering a period of time that will move rapidly, and it starts with the Scorpio Quarter Moon.

This transit starts the process of getting it over and done with. You hesitated from allowing yourself to even feel doubtful about this person, but now, there's nothing but doubt and the desire to be free. Yes, it is sad, but it must be done. You are not here to be controlled by anyone.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If anyone's going to do the controlling in your love affair, it's you, and even you know that controlling another person is not only NOT fun, but not something you wish to take on. And because you are familiar with how awful control freaks can be, you will feel somewhat humiliated at the idea that you are the one who is being controlled in this relationship, and that it's not only getting on your last nerve, it's about to end.

You are always very forthright, Leo; you get to the point, although, you've backed down too much in the past for your own liking. During the Scorpio Quarter Moon transit, the feelings in you will go from fearful to resolved; you cannot do this anymore.

You long for the day when you can simply be your proud, strong, sun-shiny self, and this partner of yours? It's as if they've controlled you into nothingness...and you don't like that at all. It is time to begin phase one: ending the relationship.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are one of the strongest signs of the Zodiac, but so much of that strength is silent. You want the same things that everyone else wants, and in your case, in your relationship, what you once wanted has now turned into something you want to run far away from. You've had so many chances to break free from the person who has taken over your world, and during the the Moon in Scorpio, you'll start taking it very seriously.

What went from a feeling of being stifled and oppressed by a controlling lover has now morphed into a plan to escape. Don't beat yourself up over this, Sagittarius; you are strong and wise, but you are also human, and we humans makes so many mistakes in love and romance. Life goes on, friend, and so will you...sans the control freak who posed as a kind and loving person, so long ago. Time to break the chain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.