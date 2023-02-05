The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 6, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, February 6, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Moon enters Virgo, and the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Today's numerology is 6, the Nurturer.

What will today have in store for your zodiac sign, according to the tarot?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's time to change things up a bit and try something new. What's on your bucket list in 2023, Aries?

Schedule something fun to do this month. Commit to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Today your inner world calls for you to reconnect with the quieter side of life. Get into nature and enjoy some peaceful solitude.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Hearts get broken, Gemini. Some relationships were not meant to last a lifetime.

There are times when two people have come to the end of the rainbow and must take their portion of the gold to go separate ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The veil between heaven and earth parts, and you can connect with life's spiritual and soulful side.

Your intuitive side grows stronger now, and you can see beyond the superficial.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Everyone needs time for reflection, and today you benefit from writing, playing music and creating something that's dear to your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You wanted a fresh start, Virgo, and now the opportunity to step into your dreams has manifested. This is what you had hoped for, and even if it's hard for you to imagine, yes, it's truly going to happen for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Get ready to make the first move. When you love and care for someone, it's best to let them see your love through actions. But, today words make great impact; so, if you love someone, tell them so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

When you crave something so deeply, it's tough to say no, especially when you are aware that it's bad for you to do. You have to kick this habit, and you can do it. Take things one day at a time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You can make the money you need and want, but you'll have to be strategic. Knowing your market and how you fit in takes time and research. Do your homework, Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Special childhood memories come today as you reflect on how far you've come. Your life has been interesting, Capricorn. It's nice when you can look back and feel proud of your accomplishments while taking life lessons with you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Things happen that aren't necessarily fair at the moment, but as the experience unfolds, you may see why you didn't get what you thought you needed. There was something out there better for you!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Emotional management is so important. Fill your heart with the things that make your life run smoothly. Quality sleep, good food, and lots of love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.