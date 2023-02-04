The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For February 5 - 11, 2023

Looking over the week, many of us will be creating our good week, as many transits help in self-motivation and ambitious desire.

But three zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes starting February 5 - 11, 2023, starting with the Full Moon in Leo.

This will cover love, romance, work, and career changes. It seems like 'career change' will play a major role this week. We're not looking at 'scary new beginnings' but rather something excitingly new, change and challenge.

We start the week with a Full Moon in Leo, which has us feeling more passionate about the things we believe in and possibly ready to get reckless over it.

Thankfully, we'll slowly morph into the season of Mercury sextile Neptune, which will level us out in terms of the formerly mentioned 'passion.' As the moon proceeds into Virgo, we'll be able to channel our energy into something that is more important than passion, and that is reality. Reality is something we WANT to look at this week to figure out where we stand in all of it.

We've got Venus sextile Uranus coming up, which might bring us some great news regarding love and romance. We'll blow through Mercury conjunct Pluto, which will give us the nerve to say what's 'really' on our minds, and we'll end with Mercury in Aquarius, which exists so that we can feel good about what we share with the world, in terms of our creativity and product. Remember, this is a very 'career-oriented' week, so expect work-related changes and improvements.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes starting February 5 - 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The major reason your week will go so well is because of you, Aries. While you will definitely be influenced and inspired by the transits that loom above, your attitude will bring you all and any successes you experience this week. What you've got going for yourself in abundance is refreshed self-confidence.

After a spell of neurotic thinking, you did the typical Aries thing: you healed yourself. That's you, all over. You do not stay down for long. You learn your lessons well, and this week, you will enact some important lessons. In work, you will take on a challenge that nobody thought you could handle, and yet, here you are this week, handling it all like a boss. Nobody 'gits 'er done' like you do, Aries. A great week is headed your way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You finally caught on to something that benefits your life, Virgo, which is the idea of not taking everything to heart. You've wasted so much time taking the words of meaningless people as gospel, and all you've ever gotten out of the deal is frustration.

Your great week takes place at work, and what makes it great is that you've now started to see how ignoring certain people works out for you. What's even better is when you don't stick around to see how your lack of participation affects them.

If you want to be free of the negative vibes that accompany your work situation, then don't go back to check to see if everyone regrets saying stupid things to you. Make your week exceptionally great by not caring. Pull back on the caring, and you'll do yourself a world of wonders.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's a noticeably great week for you, as the one thing that stands out is the idea that nobody at work is giving you hell for that or the other thing.

You've been feeling a little too 'challenged' by your work these days, but you also know that you may have given too much to something that didn't require as much as you've given. You've felt depleted and drained, but the good thing is that the week's transits seem to want to replenish you by supplying you with hyper-creative inspiration.

You'll learn during the week that you absolutely have to split the difference where work is involved, meaning you cannot give it all to your job. You have to reserve some of your energy for yourself because when you do find that downtime to invest in, you'll be all about creativity. Keep the art in your life, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.