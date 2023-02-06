The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 7, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 07, 2023:

Aries

One door closes, Aries, and another one opens. Breaking up may not make sense to you now, but when you finally meet the one person you have always dreamed of loving, every hurt and sorrow will make perfect sense.

Taurus

Friendships may be hard to come by, but today one relationship brings the elements of romance and fidelity all into one. You may feel like you're love is your best friend and lover giving you the gift of hope and encouragement.

Gemini

It is never wise to put someone up on a pedestal. People are imperfect, and when they fall from grace, it disappoints you and can confuse them too. Try to stay in touch with love but rooted in reality.

Cancer

A nice little road trip is a great way to break the ice and discuss the things you want to discuss. This week is perfect for planning a little getaway, even if it's in the next town, at a bed and breakfast for two.

Leo

Stay professional. You may easily mistake people you work with as friends you can confide in on personal matters. Keep the boundaries of your relationships secure, and don't miss topics to avoid future conflicts.

Virgo

Your faith in love can feel challenged, but don't throw in the towel just yet. Things can be tough to navigate in all relationships, and if you can talk through things, you may find that you're thankful for what seemed to be a dealbreaker, but was not.

Libra

Romance can be easy, but sometimes things come up and it's hard to align your schedules. You may need to schedule something in advance instead. Be upbeat about it, as this too shall pass.

Scorpio

People can be moody, but a difficult day does not necessarily mean love is lost. It can simply mean that more love is needed and a bit of understanding will go a long way.

Sagittarius

Think about the future. It's OK to imagine what your future will be like with this person. Let your guard down, as you may be making a home with your new partner soon.

Capricorn

Talk about your dreams and your fantasies. You never know what may happen when you open up about what you think about and are unique to you. Your significant other may be on the same page and this can deepen your relationship.

Aquarius

Today was made for doing things that bring comfort to you. While you may be adventurous and prefer to test the waters and venture into the unknown, the start of the week was made to play it safe and keep things less dramatic.

Pisces

Trust your intuition. You may find that the person you feel you want to take a risk is worth it. Everyone has a past and some people learn from it and deserve a second chance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.