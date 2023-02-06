The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 7, 2023

If your love life has been in need of a kick, then you might be one of the lucky zodiac signs today who gets to experience that kick, as it is on its way, and it will be fun-good-pleasant-needed.

We're looking at a transit that has always veered towards the positive, though how we arrive at this kind of positivity usually comes via a convoluted path. Today belongs to Moon trine Uranus, and with this transit as our guide today, we can almost know for certain that today is going to be...interesting, if not marvelous.

Uranus rarely lets us down when it comes to the idea of being surprised, saying oddball things that turn out to be genius ideas, and finding commonalities between couples. Sometimes, everything we need is right in front of our faces, but it takes time to trust what we see, and oftentimes, while planets like Uranus hover in transit, we tend to take the long road.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing; Moon trine Uranus energy inspires us to want to try. Efforts are made during this transit, as there is a very strong vibe that seems to be leading us towards being different, acting different, and showing our 'different' selves to our mates.

And so, today, during Moon trine Uranus, we will get the chance to safely present a side of ourselves to our romantic partners. We may be totally wacky or just 'wacky-lite,' but one thing stands out: today is the day we feel free enough to include our partners in the joyful madness that is our life.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 7, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In your mind, nobody needs this transit quite as much as you do, Cancer, and with Moon trine Uranus in the sky, doing its thing, you'll

'feel the love' today, that is for sure. You and your partner have a special bond, and so much of that bond revolves around communication and the idea of expressing yourselves honestly and without fear of repercussions.

You want to grow with this person, and you also realize that there will be good times and bad; you feel that this relationship is way past the point where you end things, in fact, that's the last thing you ever wish to do.

But, something's been lacking, and during Moon trine Uranus on February 7, you will once again return to the mind-boggling conversations that you used to have. It's fun to express one's self, and it definitely helps to create an even deeper bond between the two of you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today, you are going to use your right as a card-carrying passionate being to utilize the resources made available to you through Moon trine Uranus. What this implies is that while you know that there's something that needs a booster shot when it comes to your romantic relationship, you also know that it's going to end up being you who comes through with the goods.

It's not that your partner doesn't want to try, but you are the one who is more conscious of this need for change than they are. And change is needed, but it's not so drastic that it can't be accomplished easily.

What's needed is an expression, and today's expression is going to be bold, nervy, and somewhat shocking just as your partner likes it. You never disappoint, Scorpio, and if momentum is up to you, then you'll grab transits like Moon trine Uranus and you will do what is needed.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You aren't sure if luck is a thing that happens to you, as it always feels more along the lines of you making opportunities occur, as opposed to waiting around for a miracle to suddenly enter your life and spruce things up. You need a sprucing, or rather, your love life does, and that may fall on you to get the ball rolling where this is concerned.

The good part is that you have Moon trine Uranus to rely on, as this is the transit that's going to make you perceive the work one must do in a relationship as pleasurable, fun, and rewarding.

You might even shock yourself today as you hear the words leave your mouth and those words may be quite provocative! Only you, Pisces...only you can twist a phrase in such a way that by the time you are done, you have your partner eating out of your hand.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.