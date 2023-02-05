The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 6, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 05, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, February 6, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
Love is always greater than hate, and kindness is much sweeter than aggression or anger. Yesterday, Venus square Mars was exact, which means we hit a peak in the intensity of this unique transit. Struggles may lead to breakthroughs.
Challenges can lead to understanding, and we can fall deeper in love or see the unrepairable cracks in love's foundation.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 6, 2023
Venus is stronger between these two planets bumping heads against one another this month. There's much to learn about love, and we see just how powerful love can be when it's pushed to its limits by Mars.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 06, 2023:
Aries
Power struggles may ensue today, where the balance needs to be found through mutual respect and understanding.
Be sensitive to your partner's feelings, even if they seem unaffected by today's tense energy.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Taurus
It's time to ask yourself a few important questions about life, purpose and how you perceive the future.
With Pluto in your solar house of beliefs, you may look at your relationship with a fresh perspective and keen awareness.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Gemini
Is something amiss? You may sense a change in your relationship but cannot put your finger on why or what has happened.
Secrets have a strange way of coming to light. You don't have to search for the answers, Gemini; they will come to you when you are ready.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Cancer
You can't pressure yourself or others to move too fast in a relationship.
You may feel a strong sense of urgency to jump ahead and commit to someone you've just started to date. The desire to have a title or to know where you stand is strong today.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Leo
Today, overwhelming emotions can hit when you feel like there is so much to do and not enough time.
You will want to pace yourself but also to give your partner a heads up that your mood or energy maybe caught up with work-related matters.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo
Today's romance feels different and so much more exciting for you.
Your partnership is going in a new direction, and this could be the fated turn you were hoping to see in your partner.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Libra
Try not to be overly critical about where you live, your family situation or where things are in your life.
You are going through some serious transitions in your house and home. A chance may be what was needed.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio
A conversation may take you and your significant other to a new level in your understanding of one another and your desire to be together.
This talk can become intense quite rapidly, but keep a cool demeanor and remain open and transparent to get the most out of your time together.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Sagittarius
Sometimes couples argue and fight over money; today, you may sense a possessive, territorial side to your partner.
Related Stories From YourTango:
There can be a bit of a struggle in the area of who pays what but use this time for discovery and to under cover the core problems that hurt your relationship.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Capricorn
You've changed, and as a result, everything in your life has also changed. The 'new you' want different things than what you originally envisioned for yourself. For a long-term relationship, you may wonder how your partnership fits in with this new picture and how to build the life of your dreams together as a team.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Aquarius
Letting go of the past, especially after losing someone you love takes a lot of time, but it seems as though you're now ready to let go of a few emotional crutches in order to experience love in a fresh way one more time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Pisces
A friendship may be showing signs of promise as something more. You may be noticing a spark between you and a friend that could indicate you both are ready to take you relationship up a level.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.