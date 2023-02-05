The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 6, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, February 6, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Love is always greater than hate, and kindness is much sweeter than aggression or anger. Yesterday, Venus square Mars was exact, which means we hit a peak in the intensity of this unique transit. Struggles may lead to breakthroughs.

Challenges can lead to understanding, and we can fall deeper in love or see the unrepairable cracks in love's foundation.

Venus is stronger between these two planets bumping heads against one another this month. There's much to learn about love, and we see just how powerful love can be when it's pushed to its limits by Mars.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, February 06, 2023:

Aries

Power struggles may ensue today, where the balance needs to be found through mutual respect and understanding.

Be sensitive to your partner's feelings, even if they seem unaffected by today's tense energy.

Taurus

It's time to ask yourself a few important questions about life, purpose and how you perceive the future.

With Pluto in your solar house of beliefs, you may look at your relationship with a fresh perspective and keen awareness.

Gemini

Is something amiss? You may sense a change in your relationship but cannot put your finger on why or what has happened.

Secrets have a strange way of coming to light. You don't have to search for the answers, Gemini; they will come to you when you are ready.

Cancer

You can't pressure yourself or others to move too fast in a relationship.

You may feel a strong sense of urgency to jump ahead and commit to someone you've just started to date. The desire to have a title or to know where you stand is strong today.

Leo

Today, overwhelming emotions can hit when you feel like there is so much to do and not enough time.

You will want to pace yourself but also to give your partner a heads up that your mood or energy maybe caught up with work-related matters.

Virgo

Today's romance feels different and so much more exciting for you.

Your partnership is going in a new direction, and this could be the fated turn you were hoping to see in your partner.

Libra

Try not to be overly critical about where you live, your family situation or where things are in your life.

You are going through some serious transitions in your house and home. A chance may be what was needed.

Scorpio

A conversation may take you and your significant other to a new level in your understanding of one another and your desire to be together.

This talk can become intense quite rapidly, but keep a cool demeanor and remain open and transparent to get the most out of your time together.

Sagittarius

Sometimes couples argue and fight over money; today, you may sense a possessive, territorial side to your partner.

There can be a bit of a struggle in the area of who pays what but use this time for discovery and to under cover the core problems that hurt your relationship.

Capricorn

You've changed, and as a result, everything in your life has also changed. The 'new you' want different things than what you originally envisioned for yourself. For a long-term relationship, you may wonder how your partnership fits in with this new picture and how to build the life of your dreams together as a team.

Aquarius

Letting go of the past, especially after losing someone you love takes a lot of time, but it seems as though you're now ready to let go of a few emotional crutches in order to experience love in a fresh way one more time.

Pisces

A friendship may be showing signs of promise as something more. You may be noticing a spark between you and a friend that could indicate you both are ready to take you relationship up a level.

