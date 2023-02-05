The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 6, 2023

Speeding things along, we have Mercury in Aquarius on this day, and what that means for lovers and partners is nothing less than the glorious expression of loving words and perhaps even the giving of 'nice' gifts.

We feel generous this week, and certain zodiac signs may even be adventurous. Today's transits let us easily work with what we have in front of us; we are not looking for answers in places those answers cannot exist. Instead, this day's cosmic assist comes to us as easy-going communication, with a touch of outrageous imagination stuck somewhere.

And that outrageous imagination will stir certain couples up; we don't always know what our partners are 'made of.' We learn many things over the time we share, and oftentimes, we forget that these people have inner worlds that are incredible and interesting. We forget because life happens, and that's how it is. Still, hearing what goes on in the mind of someone we love can be shocking...and pleasing. Today, it's all good.

Because we are also in a Virgo Moon transit, we can expect to not just go for the laughs, the good times and the positive experience; we will also be good at judging what's good for us and what is not.

The more we share with our loved ones, the more we learn about what we will or will not accept. Today brings more good than harm, anyway. And for the signs this influences the most, understand this: your love life is about to get...interesting.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 6, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always been a dreamer; you take stock in the fact that if times get too hard, you can always drift into the world of your amazing imagination. What's nice about today is that you can do this without things having to be too much, and so much of that has to do with this person you like...they like you too.

And knowing this puts you in a good mood, but not only that...with the help of Mercury (your planet) in Aquarius, you'll be deeply immersed in thoughts and fantasies about the future with this person.

It seems possible and doable, and as you check yourself to see if you're still real, you'll find that not only are you real, but so is this person who likes you. Today brings more hope in love than you ever expected, Gemini.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are lucky in love today because you have stepped out of your way, and that, somehow, let love in. You held on to that facade for so long; you know, the one where you're the cold but 'sexy' Libra who glares and pouts but doesn't give their heart to anyone. And then that changes, much to your surprise.

Today, during Mercury in Aquarius, you'll see that you haven't been forgotten by love and that romance and intimacy are just as much your birthright as anyone else's. Today gives you the idea that it's OK to be a part of the human race and that love is real and available to you. Yes, you, Libra. You are the one who is loved today. Welcome it in, and let it breathe.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Although the week, in general, may try your patience and put you to the test, you'll find that today, February 6, is better than yesterday. You'll notice that if there is one area that remains strong, true and wonderful, it's your romantic relationship. You will realize that, on this day, if love is all you have, you are the richest person in the world.

During this day, you may be bothered by this or that, but thoughts on your person will save the day; you didn't realize how important they were to you, and during Mercury in Aquarius, you'll see that this person is far more valuable to you than just about anyone else. So what if work is hellacious — you've got your boo at home, and what else could matter?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.