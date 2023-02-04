The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 5, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, February 5, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 05, 2023:

Aries

Be careful during intense conversations, Aries, as the Venus square Mars transit perfects and fosters intense tension in both your sector of communication and endings. You could easily decide to cut someone off or distance yourself due to disagreements. Try to remain calm until this one rides itself out.

Taurus

Work may become a type of salve as the Venus - Mars transit continues. However, money cannot solve some things, no matter how much you throw at the problem. This week's lesson is about humility, understanding and investing yourself in love and relationships.

Gemini

You've had Mars in your sign all year, bringing intensity to your friendship zone today. You may feel at odds when Mars speaks in harsh tones, with Venus affecting friendships and your social network. Today, it's good that you're a shape-shifter, as you can adapt to the stress and let it roll like water down a duck's back.

Cancer

For a moment, your sweet and gentle heart may feel out of faith when it comes to love and romance. But this feeling of hopelessness won't last for long. Your die-hard belief that love conquers all remains strong. You might be disheartened but never fully lost.

Leo

Regret about saying too much can become a reality if you decide to say more than you really want to do. Laying low and keeping your thoughts to yourself can be the best bet. Instead of being impulsive and vocalizing 'truths' on the internet or in conversations with friends, present your thoughtful, silent and philosophical side.

Virgo

Workaholism is a weakness for you today as you could bury your head into things you should do at the office. To avoid stress or uncomfortable feelings, the tendency to focus on what you can control strengthens. However, try to work only part of the weekend. You deserve some time to yourself.

Libra

It's good to work on yourself, Libra. There's a lot of room for growth today, and it's all for a good cause — love. Why not watch a few YouTube videos on relationships that are educational and entertaining? If you enjoy podcasts, consider subscribing to ones that help you better understand yourself and others.

Scorpio

The Venus - Mars square complicates matters today and despite your overall tendency to be tolerant of others today, your patience can feel tried. You may feel that a person's words put a damper on your relationship, making it tough to be intimate and close. It may feel like a big deal, but later when the dust starts to settle, you may wonder if there's a way to work things out.

Sagittarius

Drama and more drama may be on the horizon as an argument or tension rises between family members over a particular relationship. Remember that you are your person. And, while people may look out for you, ultimately you get to decide what makes you happiest.

Capricorn

It's time to clear the air about chores. Who does what and why. If you're coupled, finding a way to divide and conquer the boring, mundane things that need to be done at home or around the house can be a smart way to avoid arguments in the future.

Aquarius

Money matters and control issues can spark tension but the root of the problem may reside in misunderstandings and lack of boundaries. Before making assumptions take a step back, Aquarius. See where things can be talked out and if needed, give things a day to wait for this energy to pass. The light may be clearer then.

Pisces

You don't mind being flexible with someone you love, but there can feel like a line has been drawn in the sand. What you didn't recognize as a red flag is now waving in your direction. You may have needed this celestial push to realize the problem and decide to work together as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.