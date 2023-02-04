The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 5, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, February 5, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We are in this awkward position of change with today's Full Moon in Leo.

The Full Moon takes place at the 16th degree, which feels like fixed sign energy.

The 16th degree brings out our stubborn side, especially regarding changes, transitions, and turning points. We are ready for growth, but we may need to be forced into maturity due to our inability to make decisions.

The last time we had a big event in a fixed zodiac sign was during the Full Moon total Solar eclipse, which happened at 16 degrees of Taurus.

What started in your life around November 2, 2022, may have been delayed, but this Full Moon in Leo promises to remove a few barriers and help you to have the courage to move forward toward a goal you've set for yourself.

What does today's horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign starting today? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, February 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Romance blooms, Aries, but for the goodness to come into your life you may have a few things you need to settle first. The Full Moon in your sector of creativity and pleasure invites you to let go of what isn't working for you and turn your attention to what brings ultimate joy and fulfillment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Familial obligations may be hindering progress, Taurus. So today's Full Moon in your home and family sector invites you to settle down for a moment to evaluate your roots. It's a great day to spend time at home thinking critically about what steps you need to take to make important personal changes in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A good conversation to clear the air is needed, and today's Full Moon is a special invitation to take that first step. You will be the initiator who broaches a topic you may not feel comfortable discussing. However, once you break the seal and start opening up, it will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expenses? What expenses? This is the big question for you as you strive toward autonomy and independence. Today's Full Moon ushers out the old and allows you to replace old energy with the new.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A Full Moon in your sign brings attention to yourself, Leo. A few things may hinder your ability to be authentic around others. It's time to be yourself and to stop worrying what others will think of you when you express who you genuinely are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Full Moon is special for you, Virgo, because it allows you to face the facts about a key relationship you once thought was good for you, but you realize now it is not. You have worked hard to try and make things work, but it's better to come to terms with how you feel and begin to take steps to have an honest conversation about the problems you see.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends come and go, and sometimes it hurts, but today you may feel satisfied that a change is in the works. A chapter related to a partnership comes to a close, but a new door opens for you, Libra. You're moving forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A few things take place in your career and public persona sector. This is the time to update social media, clean away old photos that are hazy or unflattering, and to start fresh rebranding your image the way you want it to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are one sharp-minded person, but even you know when something isn't as accurate as it needs to be. Your ethics come into play, and you could be writing letters to the editor or trying to reach out to someone to share constructive criticism.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When a secret comes to light, it loses its power, which is what this Full Moon brings into your life. You are ready to clear the energy and remove any barriers to your future by coming to terms with history. You won't allow anything to hold you back anymore.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is all about closure in love and relationships. If you've been thinking about an ex for some reason lately, it's time to start taking a few steps to remove objects that bring up their name, including photos on your phone and social media. Parting is sweet sorrow, and even if you have once loved and lost, you're ready to heal and move on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are a few loose ends that you need to tend to. While you may have been procrastinating without feeling any guilt, now you're ready to either donate unfinished projects, get important chores done, and start Spring cleaning early.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.