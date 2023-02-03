The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 4, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Feb 03, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, February 4, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 04, 2023:
Aries
What's love without a little bit of fantasy? Today's energy invites you to try something new and a bit more sensual than you usually do. Go out and buy yourself something nice and seductive, Aries. You never know when you'll have a romantic reason to wear it.
Taurus
Things come together for you, Taurus. You've raised a few eyebrows over the last few months due to a change in your life. Now that the world seems to have warmed up to the new you, breathe a sigh of relief. The universe approves!
Gemini
Gossip around the workplace can seem negative when love is the topic of discussion. It could be a bit of jealousy at how happy you seem. Do you, Gemini. Love doesn't come so easily for everyone.
Cancer
A library of books on love, romance, dating and relationships can be helpful.
Perhaps it's time to refresh your thoughts on the art of seduction or how to bring back a spark into a partnership that's become a little dull.
Leo
Are you ready to tell someone you've got a secret crush on them? You might feel a bit brave as the Full Moon prepares to arrive in your sign tomorrow. Today, a sense of urgency may push you to admit you're falling in love — hard.
Virgo
An ex can pop back into your life one more time due to a lack of closure on your breakup. This can mean you need to clear the air for both of you. It's a sweet goodbye and one you are strong enough to handle now that the dust has settled and time has healed your heart.
Libra
Letting go of an old flame is work, but your friends can see you through this dark tunnel. You may not feel strong enough to face the day, but knowing you have good people on your side to listen is a comfort for your heart.
Scorpio
What work? Tonight is where your heart is. Today's romance captures your attention, making it hard to concentrate at work. Board meetings and projects can be harder to work through because your mind is on tonight when you get sweep your partner off their feet.
Sagittarius
You aren't looking for the love your parents had. You want something unique and special, specifically designed by your wants and needs. Tonight redefining what love looks like is all up to you. You might not get the approval of your parents, but your heart can tell what's right for you.
Capricorn
It's sweet to find out someone wants to care for you should anything ever happen to them.
Today a conversation about inheritance matters. Or if your partner receives a bonus or monetary gift, it's meant for the two of you due to their overwhelming love and generosity.
Aquarius
Today a 'you' and 'me' start becoming an 'us.' You discover that you are ready to take a leap of faith and tie the knot — or move in with your significant other. This is a great step in a new direction, and the decision was not one you took lightly.
Pisces
There are times when you need to focus on yourself. Today, the love cup is filled by self-love and personal care. Curl up with a cup of your favorite hot tea and a sweet book or journal. Release the stress and tone down the day slowly.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.