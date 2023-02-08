The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Long Distance Relationship Ends During Moon Trine Pluto On February 9, 2023

The truth is two people cannot help but fall in love with someone they are attracted to, and despite time and distance, even love can't always bridge the gap in a long-distance relationship.

You have tried all sorts of things: being on the phone for countless hours. Staying in touch via video chat or text message. But, today, something snaps within three zodiac signs. As they stare down the face of a Zoom chat, they come to one final confusion. The loneliness and the cold nights spent alone in their bed is over. They want to end the relationship. They love this person, but an LDR makes them feel like trash.

For three zodiac signs — Taurus, Leo, and Virgo who decide to end their long-distance relationship once and for all, an ultimatum of "You come here or I go there" is unnecessary.

There are jobs and homes to keep. They are two real people who actually want to know the person they are having a relationship with, the time has come. It's over. They didn't want it this way, but they knew the day might come. The words are spoken, and sudden, phew, the stress of it all is over.

Sometimes well-intentioned people get into these things by accident. It's not like people are out there looking to maintain a long distance phone relationship forever. There's always some mention of, "Hey, when are we actually going to see each other, in real life?" Isn't it funny and absolutely predictable to hear the famous retort, "Oh yes, that's the plan. Let me just save up enough money for the flight...unless, of course, you can pay for it."

Yeah, that. Long distance relationships really aren't about the hubby going on business anymore, leaving the wifey home to mind the kids. Nope, the internet changed all that, and now, we have long distance relationships that give us a thrill or two in the beginning, and then slowly but surely things start to get heavy and even the phone calls, texts, and video chats feel boring and a bit fake.

They tried, and now it's time to find someone who lives closer. So, here's how it all happens for these three zodiac signs who end their LDR this week.

The three zodiac signs whose long-distance relationship ends during the Moon trine Pluto on February 9, 2023:

1.Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the absolute anti-long distance relationship person. You are an Earth element sign, and you have no interest in making your love life all about how many kiss emoji's you can accrue in one day. The days of emoji love are over, as this is all you're getting.

You have no idea if your long distance lover is faithful to you, and even though they swear up and down that they are, you'll never know, and now that Moon trine Pluto is here, you don't care either. What the heck did you think you were getting into with this long distance garbage?

On some level, you convinced yourself that this would somehow, someday turn into a grand love affair, but instead, all you see are emoji's. No real kisses, no warm hugs. Just emoji's...not even words. This is not you, Taurus. Time to move on, and you know it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let's face it: you tried. You put your all into this weird relationship of yours, the one that takes place online, the one where you never actually get together with the person on the other end, and the one where you never actually met them in the first place. And yet, here you are today, months, or even years later, defending this relationship as if it were worthy of being defended.

Wake up time, Leo; Moon trine Pluto wants you to open your eyes and see what's going on. You are wasting your time and your life on this person, and unless it was part of your original plan to waste time and avoid actual human contact, then it's seriously time to end this charade of a 'relationship' with this fraud of a lover. You believed, you did your best, and now you realize, with the help of Moon trine Pluto, that this trash is not for you.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is the day you wake up from the dream that you and your long distance lover will get together and be one, forever and ever. You will be jolted into awareness by Moon trine Pluto today, as this transit is just begging you to open your eyes and see what's right in front of them.

The kicker is in the answer you'll get what you ask your precious paramour when you two can finally get together for that first awe-inspiring meeting. When they put you off for the trillionth time, with some 'valid' excuse, instead of nodding and going with it, today will change everything.

There will be no nodding. There will be no accepting. What's happening today is that you'll get it; this is not real. This long distance relationship is for the birds. The person on the 'other end' is just pulling your chain...or getting something out of you. But you are no longer available, and that's a good move, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.