The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, February 2, 2023

Today, the Cancer Moon harmonizes with Venus in Pisces, washing the day in calm and peace, challenging you to receive and believe in this new way of being.

While it’s common to declare often that you’re after creating greater peace within your life, embracing it can be difficult.

In life, there seems to be a constant stream of difficulties, whether in childhood or as you grow up; something is always not quite right.

It’s not unusual to unconsciously dedicate yourself to fighting for things instead of simply believing that what is meant for you will show up.

This becomes a pattern of something, in one way or another, always being wrong.

There might be a drama within your family or friend group, a lack of satisfaction or commitment within your romantic relationship, or career unfulfillment, all leading to a lack of peace within your life.

Whether through arguments, others genuinely not aligning with you or even your self-sabotage, it’s normal to have this way of becoming your status quo.

Even if it’s not what you say you want.

February will challenge any patterns of chaos you have been within simply because it will be a month in which peace precedes.

All planets are now direct, and softness also feels like it dominates much energy.

You are ready to do things differently; it is just a matter of being away from all that goes into following through on that.

To receive the peace of today’s energy and in the coming year, you need to understand where this pattern first began and what parts of you it was feeding.

Usually, it begins when you’re young and then passes into one year after the next until it’s your reality unless you pause and ask yourself why.

The Cancer Moon is infamous for peace, calm, and the desire for ease within your life.

The energy becomes loving and relaxed as it unites with Venus in Pisces.

This is the feeling of surrendering to what is, pure acceptance and learning to live without the constant feeling that you have or should fight to make things different.

There is a way to work for what you want without it being a fight, without feeling like you are in a never-ending state of struggle, but to achieve that, you must receive peace, to be able to sit with life and feel satisfied with a lack of stimulation or distraction.

And as you do, you start to see the value in just being.

Accepting the quiet without thinking means a lack of excitement, accepting consistency without fearing it will end and enjoying the stability knowing that you are worthy of feeling secure.

2023 is the year of healing, and as the first new lesson, you are being asked to learn to accept peace into your life this month.

Once you do that, you will also change how you define it.

Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Thursday, February 2, 2023

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today, the Moon is in your zodiac sign all day while it harmonies with Venus, the planet of love, in Pisces. Pisces is the sign that rules matter related to luck and governs education, travel, spirituality, and adventure.

This is the part of your life that seeks expansion. Venus asks you to focus more on what you love within these areas, urging you to follow your passions and understand that by doing so, you are also creating peace.

The biggest way you often give up your peace is to sacrifice your own for the sake of others. Whether it is putting others' needs before your own or trying to make everyone around you happy, you give up your peace in the process.

But understanding that’s not peace is something you are starting to learn too. Today offers you the chance to ease into your own safe space, and to protect that, knowing that you deserve to be at peace within your own life.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Venus is currently within your zodiac sign, helping you tap into the softness and love that is part of your innate nature. As a Pisces, you cannot help but have things hiding in your depths that you often do not share with others.

You are not secretive but can find it challenging to share all that you feel or think simply because it is hard to find words to describe your complex process. In this, you often overthink, which is usually the main thief of your peace.

You end up stealing it from yourself by trying to think through all the feelings and thoughts that you are having. Instead, try to breathe through it all and learn to focus your thoughts on what is real. Instead of looking for what is wrong in the situation, look for where the benefit is. When you shift your focus to the more positive, you also release the worry that takes you away from enjoying all you have.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is an especially important shift for you, Virgo, as you often keep peace at bay by comparing it to some version in your head that is usually unattainable. You are a zodiac sign of healing, but you are also one of the zodiac signs most known to try to control the outcome or find safety in what you can. While this is understandable, it also can be exhausting. Today try to tune into the energy and relax into what is.

Look for ways that you are fully in control of yourself and are safe to feel and be in whatever process you are in. Recognize that your view limits the picture of how things should be and that letting life surprise you is a better way to achieve all your dreams.

This will be an incredible year ahead for you, but to fully enjoy it, you need to find peace in life, not look like the picture you have in your head and find acceptance within that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.