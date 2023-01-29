The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 30, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 29, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, January 30, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 30, 2023:
Aries
When it comes to love, practice makes perfect. The dance of love can be awkward and difficult at times. But with time and an open heart, soon you can feel at ease and relax into the emotional experience.
Taurus
Romance offers you new and exciting learning experiences. Have a vision for what you want and need in your relationship. Sometimes going with the flow can take you in the wrong direction, so aim for what you hope to have.
Gemini
Have faith that things always work out for your highest good. Some arguments aren't worth fighting. Let certain things rest for now to see what will unfold organically.
Cancer
The right person will bring you an abundance of blessings, and the wrong relationship ends up becoming costly. You can tell fairly quickly which direction a relationship is headed. If you feel as though you both aren't right for each other, instead of holding on because you are afraid of being lonely, forgive yourself for making a mistake in judgment and then carry on.
Leo
You don't need to be someone's parent, rather you want a relationship where each person is balanced. Advocate for interdependence in your relationship, rather than being codependent. Respect each other's individuality.
Virgo
Compromise can be helpful, but there are times when it's necessary to stand your ground. It's sweet to be generous with your time, but not at the expense of your entire self.
Libra
Be honest about how you feel. It's not good to keep your feelings inside if they create an air of resentment or anger. Pray first and ask for patience, then say what's truly on your mind.
Scorpio
Today, breaking the silence is necessary. You made a commitment to love someone, and being open about what you think comes with the territory. In other words, have 'the talk'.
Sagittarius
You get rewarded for the things you do, and also for what you decide not to do. Be brave enough to do the right things even when they are difficult. You won't regret living according to your inner moral compass.
Capricorn
Give yourself permission to enjoy some me-time. Personal space can help you feel the pangs of longing for your special someone. You can have too much of a good thing, but a little bit of space can remind you why you love your partner so much.
Aquarius
Are you hoping to have a child in the future? The time to plan and talk about things is now. A healthy lifestyle and being a support system for each other are all important to do when you're planning to expand your family.
Pisces
Believe in the potential of your relationship. Love often comes with various miracles. You never know what you can accomplish as a power couple, once you both have decided to put your strengths together.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.