The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 29, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, January 29, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

You're falling in love, Aries, and when you feel your heart take flight, a part of you may wonder if this is the right thing to do.

A good friend with a long memory is always beneficial at this time. Talk things over and get their insight, even if you decide to do what you want.

Taurus

Don't mix business with pleasure. You might be tempted to cross a line with someone you like and work with.

Workplace affairs rarely work out in the way you want them to. Set boundaries and have an honest heart-to-heart before you proceed.

Gemini

Respect is as much a part of love as the emotion itself. You deserve to be heard and to have your feelings acknowledged.

Some people aren't good at taking the time to listen, but their inability does not have to be your lack. Set the bar high and hopefully, they will try to reach it for you.

Cancer

When someone shows you their soul, it does something special to your heart.

You love to know your partner is willing to be open, even if it makes them feel unsafe at first.

The fact that you are both so willing to test the waters of love in this way is what builds trust.

Leo

It takes a lot of courage to decide to love again. You may feel uncomfortable letting all those guards drop right now.

But life is much more beautiful when you allow love to come into your life. With time, you'll see how wonderful this decision was for you.

Virgo

Relationships have moments of harmony and disharmony; the key is knowing how to navigate the good times and the ones you wish you could do over again.

Practicing open communication can help you overcome the hiccups that take place while you are both figuring it out.

Libra

Make time for love. Life can get so busy, but if you want to have a date with your partner, you need to schedule it and commit to it.

Find a sitter for the kiddos and plan your night out — even if it's a simple evening walking around the mall holding hands.

Scorpio

Karmic relationships can be hard to let go of.

Each person you attract into your life is a type of mirror that helps you see yourself better, including the things you enjoy and want to change.

Sagittarius

It's time for a road trip with your special someone.

Make this one extra memorable by planning a conversation that helps you get to know each other better. Bring a few questions and your favorite music.

Capricorn

The best couples learn each other's love language when it comes to money.

So, talking about finances is good when you are both ready to do so. The more you approach the topic, the easier it will become with time.

Aquarius

Do you need to be stubborn? You might be right but there comes a point in time when the relationship takes a priority over the conversation.

What you value is what will be your focus. Choose wisely.

Pisces

Your past relationship may still impact you at this time, and it's going to take time to let go of the heartache.

Sometimes it feels like you'll never fully overcome the pain and hurt you feel inside, but each day it gets better and better. This, too shall pass.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.