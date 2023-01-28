The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 29, 2023

It's strange to think that we're already at the back end of January, but so far, so good, zodiac signs we shall keep on because that's the stuff we're made of. And luck is the stuff today is made up of, especially regarding our love lives. We are looking at the transit, Mercury trine Uranus, today and how it affects our lives for the better.

This transit is known for its ability to 'grease the wheels,' so to speak, regarding communication. Mercury trine Uranus gives us the nerve to speak up and say that 'thing' that we've wanted out of our systems.

Today is the day we feel confident about what we express, and the crazier the ideas, the better. If Mercury trine Uranus left us a note today, it would say just that about communication between lovers: "The crazier, the better."

So, this is a good day to take that risk and let your romantic partner in on a wacky idea you've been tossing back and forth. And why not open the doors to further communication? Why not spend a little time doing something out of the ordinary, something that could make us think, act, enjoy, and create?

Today, during Mercury trine Uranus, we will have the chance to do something creatively joyous with our partners, but it hinges on one fact: we must be willing to talk. If we can talk, we can rule the world.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Well, it's about time, and that's all you have to say. Finally, there's a day when you feel free enough to tell it like it is. Not that you ever really hold back, but the truth is, when it comes to saying what's on your mind to the person you are romantically involved with, you've opted for 'less than the truth.' You like the pretense of 'everything being wonderful'; when it isn't, you don't love confronting it.

Today, during Mercury trine Uranus, you'll be inspired by the idea of just coming out with it; it's time, and your partner needs to know what's on your mind. The great part about Mercury trine Uranus' influence is that it lessens the fear of speaking up, and for all of your Aries bravado, you can be shy when it comes to laying it all out for your partner.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury trine Uranus gives you the edge today, Virgo, as you feel confident enough to do this one thing you've always wanted to do, which tells your partner that you feel a certain way about something.

Because you feel strong, you aren't as fearful of their response, which is holding you back from expressing yourself all this while. And yet, today, you feel fearless, edgy, and ready to take on the world, and you like the feeling of being 'this' secure with yourself.

So, you'll do the deed, share the info with your partner, and believe it or not; all will go well. In the long run, you'll kick yourself for not speaking up sooner, as it all seems like a bunch of hype now. Time to make communicating your new skill.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What makes this day feel lucky is that you and your partner feel like it's time to make the move, whatever that move may be. It could be tying the knot, or it could be breaking up; the only thing that is certain is that it's happening today, and that is because Mercury trine Uranus is in the sky. If it's a breakup, it's amicable because the two of you have decided to do this the right way without causing further harm.

If it's sealing the deal with a permanent commitment, such as marriage, then that will happen in the same smooth, reliable way. What's known today is that you will be helped by the transit Mercury trine Uranus, as it will inspire you to do things peacefully that benefits everyone involved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.