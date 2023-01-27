The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 28, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

The Sun is in Aquarius, and Venus is in Pisces. The Moon spends the day in Taurus, and we are in the First Quarter Moon phase with a Full Moon coming in one week.

What's in store for your zodiac sign today in the area of love? Read on to find out more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 28, 2023:

Aries

The starting point of Venus in your sector of Pisces means that a sweet escape is on the horizon. A new door to love may be opening up for you, and if you are ready to see where the path leads, take that first step.

Taurus

The bud of romance starts with friendship, Taurus. Today, love benefits from getting to know someone better. The tree of love is strongest when the roots are deep.

Gemini

A relationship may trigger a sense of insecurity, but this is a test of your confidence and self-love. Your value and self-worth aren't attached to another person's point of view. See yourself through your own eyes, not solely through the perspective of another.

Cancer

Learning to believe in love again is easier said than done when your heart has been crushed too many times in the past. Feeling secure enough to drop your guards and open up to a new love can feel hard to do, but when your heart senses it's right, faith always seems to rush back in.

Leo

Is that a spark you feel? There can be magnetic chemistry for you and a person you like. It's possible that a new relationship is beginning to unfold, and there's a lot of hope for a bright, romantic future with someone special.

Virgo

What are your expectations? You may have high desires for what this love can offer, yet there can be a red flag or two that causes you to pause and wonder if you're on the right track. The dance of push and pull starts today when it comes to love. Be slow to make decisions and quick to observe to understand.

Libra

It's never wise to rush or make yourself too available when you have things to do. You can fall short of your obligations and responsibilities for the sake of being there when a person calls. Sticking to a plan and letting things happen naturally and organically is better. If the timing isn't right, then ask for a raincheck.

Scorpio

Finally, the stars have aligned and are playing in your favor. Now that Venus has entered Pisces and remains at the Aries point, you may feel ready to jump into something more intimate than you had previously. You're not looking for a fling at this time; fortunately for you, a real relationship is in store this month.

Sagittarius

You love your freedom, don't you, Sagittarius? But, even if you hate to admit it to friends and family what you really long for is a home with the 2.5 kids, a dog and a house with a picket fence. While you tend to drag your feet in the sand when your knight in shining armor offers to carry you away, this time you might be more willing to give in and let them.

Capricorn

Some arguments are worth the effort, especially if they are for the sake of love. Your partner may show signs of pulling away, and while you often hold the door for a lover who has decided to walk, today you may put a little bit of a fight to try and keep the status quo. If you're not ready to end it all, you will want to be heard and say why you think your love is worth giving another shot.

Aquarius

It's always nice to receive a thoughtful gift from someone you love. With Venus in Pisces, the money sits in your pocket as if it is burning a hole. You are eager to spend what you earn to spoil your partner and make them feel special.

Pisces

You can change your mind, too, Pisces. Today, you may have an epiphany about love. In a flash, you could sense what you want in your love life, which may not be what you originally thought.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.