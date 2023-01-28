The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 29, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, January 29, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Go for it. When you've got a terrific idea, something in your spirit quickens and lets you know. Don't do the usual — say you'll remember to write the thought down later. Use your voice recorder on your phone to keep this good idea saved until you can get to it later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

It's not easy to do for yourself, for others, and for the world at large. You have a lot on your plate today, but as you work through each task and check it off your to-do list, you'll feel a mighty sense of accomplishment. Others will appreciate you, too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Two words, Gemini: Money management. You love to buy things for yourself and also for others. Today, though, you need to be a bit more aware of your overall budget and spending. There

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Even the worst situation comes with a blessing in disguise. Emotions hit hard when what you wanted does not pan out as you had hoped or imagined. The unforeseen loss of a dream could be the greatest gift of your lifetime. You may not feel that way now, but you will soon!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have to make a big decision: to buy or not to buy. What you invest your money into needs to be worth it. There are times to live in the moment and not worry about how long a thing will last. But, when you spend a lot of money on an item, it's always a good to 'buy once; buy right.'

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your feelings lead the way. You may be jumping the gun today, but that does not mean you're wrong. Your gut intuition can have you running full steam ahead to stop a matter from happening or to keep trouble from getting worse.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You figured it all out. You have learned to adapt and to become more adaptable. Time has been good to you, Libra. You have nothing to be afraid of or ashamed about. You're now a graduate from the School of Hard Knocks —with Honors.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You earned it. You put in the hard work and the effort. Now it's time to treat yourself to something nice. Go out and buy what you can afford and enjoy!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Lucky you, things are running nicely. You are at a place where it's smooth sailing. Life is being good to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

The cold weather has been brutal this year, which is one of the reasons why you cannot wait for summer. It's time to check out cruise deals or see where your next road trip may lead you to.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Today, let your heart be glad. Give yourself permission to smile and to feel good about your life. Each day is a gift of life, and you have a whole 24 hours to do something that makes you feel incredible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are ready to get things done. Today's not the day to procrastinate. It's time to let your ambition rule your thoughts. Start a project and get the ball rolling.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.