The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 27, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, January 27, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You close out the week strong with good news from a friend.

Expect some type of announcement that fills your heart with happiness and an overflow of good feelings.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Trust your instincts. When you notice a person speaking from both sides of their mouth, it's confusing.

The truth often lies somewhere in between. Rather than micro-analyze the situation, focus on the facts and listen to your gut.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Go for the gusto, Gemini. A good idea is worthy of pursuing.

The only way you will know if your vision is great is to test it against reality. Try and see where things go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You've got a lot going on. Your life has become progressively busier since the start of the new year.

With so many irons on the fire, there's much to manage, especially finances and spending. Keep an eye on your money the most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do something you love. Even if you can't work full-time as an artist, musician or influencer, that does not mean you can't do it in your spare time.

Hobbies sometimes grow into exciting careers. Follow your passion and be persistent.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Being there for someone speaks volumes about your love and care for their well-being.

Even if you can't fix the problem, being there to show support makes a big difference.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You may not like people meddling in your business, so you tend to keep your life private.

Still, most families love to hear that you're doing well. Shoot off a simple text or call to say hello to brighten their day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Be conscientious of time. Every day you have a chance to do something of value. If you rest, do it to restore your soul.

If you work, do it to the best of your ability to show others you are a person of excellence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are standing at a crossroads. Life is a series of good and bad decisions.

Even the wrong choice can lead you in the right direction. What matters is learning from the experiences you have in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Let someone know you care. It may be too early to let someone know you love them but don't wait forever to speak from the heart. It's better to be early than too late to say, "I love you."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Beauty is found in numbers today when you spend time with a friend who shares the same goals and dreams that you do.

It's always nice to spend time in 'your tribe'. If you have not found yours, put yourself in a position to do so this year.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You are not born strong or weak, but rather you become the person you have taught yourself to be.

You can gain resilience by sticking to the things you want to run away from because you are afraid. To achieve this goal, don't be afraid to experience the growing pains.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.