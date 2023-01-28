The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 29, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, January 29, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relax. For so many years you've been running on survival mode, but it's OK to allow yourself to enjoy a moment of calm. The worst is behind you now.

You may not be used to the silence, but that sound of nothing, Aries is what people also call peace. It's all yours now, so lavish in it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are ready to enjoy the finer things in life. Life is too short not to indulge yourself every once in a while.

There's more pep in your step when you've given in to a few earthly pleasures. Because of one very good day, you'll feel like a million bucks and see the world through rose-colored glasses.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't be stubborn, Gemini. The past is gone, and even though you may still harbor hurt feelings, what happened does not need to destroy what could be a wonderful future.

If it's too hard to let go of a grudge, ask yourself why. You don't need to carry this burden any longer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be there for a good friend. Someone in your life may be down on their luck and in a funk about their current status. This is where you come in, Cancer.

Let them borrow your faith and belief in themselves. Your determination to remind them as often as it takes that they have value is standing strong for the love of friendship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are becoming more and more successful in life due to your hard work and dedication to excellence.

No one puts in as much effort as you do, so you are ahead of the pack. Your work ethic makes you top-notch.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tradition or not, it's good to keep an open mind. Being receptive to hearing what others say is a sign of critical thinking.

People love to know you're willing to listen, even if you disagree. You may discover that even though you would take a different approach, you enjoy learning the process of another person's thinking after all.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be independent. Depending on other people for your needs is only sometimes the best idea.

It's one thing to get help when you need a leg up but strive not to make it a practice. The road to self-sufficiency is what will bring you the most joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You want to be with someone who wants to be with you. Today you sense if a person has one foot out the door. Any level of insincerity is going to be on your radar.

The opposite is true; however, you will know if a person is committed and wants to make things official.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Make everything beautiful. The saying, "Leave things better than you found them," holds true for you today.

Your personal space, the things you have in your life, and the world around you all benefit from your eye for aesthetic.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Keep a no-drama policy. Sometimes the radio, social media or television shows focus on the worst of life. Aim to think about higher things, such as art, good music, and the things you love to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Take the time you need to see things through to the end. You don't have to rush today. It's better to savor the experiences you have and to live in the moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's not customary to invite yourself over to help a friend, but maybe asking is not such a bad idea today. You never know if they were hoping you'd offer. A little nudge in the right direction is helpful, and what's the worst they could say? "No."

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.