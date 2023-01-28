The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, January 29 - February 4, 2023

We have a week filled with Venus transits, and by the look of things, we stand to do very well in love and romance. This is a good week to meet new people and get to know them.

This is also a good week for us to 'test the waters' in a new relationship; we may not know the person we are involved with, not totally, at least, and this week comes with a very friendly flare to it, meaning that this is a good time to ask the right questions and to listen for the right answers when it comes to love and the future of our romantic relationships.

With Moon square Venus right at the beginning of the week, we will be made aware that something is not right and that we have a choice regarding love. We will ponder that choice throughout the week as it could either break us apart or put us back together.

What's inspiring is that we will opt for togetherness; we are not the people who are about to throw this thing out, and as soon as we make up our minds to stick it out, everything will suddenly feel as though it's just gotten much, much better.

Venus sextile the North Node is a notable transit this week. This is an excellent energetic push towards healing old 'romantic' wounds and restoring new promise. There is no way we're letting this love life of ours off the hook that easily; this week goes to making efforts, believing in those efforts, and the very real feeling of being healed of some past hurt as a direct result of a conversation we will have with the person we love. All this and healing, too. What a week.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love, January 29 - February 4, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Right now, you are about as happy as humanly possible regarding your love life. If there's anything that you desire, it's to be even closer to this person who has changed your life. You can't help but feel as though everything is finally working out, and while this sense of joy also comes with the inevitable sense of doom, you've learned how to push that nasty negativity to the side.

Your partner feels the same, but they know how to rise to the top and always bring you along. This week will have you looking at your love with astonishment; you thought you were a positive energy person, but the one you love? Wow, they can take any day and make it a great one. Just think about what they can do for this week!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You can boast that you have an incredible relationship with your partner and that they are always there for you through thick and thin. During the Venus-heavy week of January 29 - February 4, you'll see that your relationship is, in its way, flawless. What looks like shouting and nervousness to other people is just you and your person doing your thing your way.

You've never been understood, and this week is no different; however, you no longer care about what others think of your love life because you know it works, no matter what they think. You will always do things your way, Virgo, which is why you need a specific kind of partner who can take it. But taking it is what they do, and 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it,' as they say. What works for you this week may not be another person's cup of tea, but this is no longer your concern.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This week, you'll notice that you aren't feeling the same kind of pressure from your romantic partner; it seems that they've settled into their role as partners, and as the year progresses, you'll notice they enjoy being your partner.

The 'less pressure' bit is about them releasing the need to grill you every time you walk out the door. You've discussed monogamy and loyalty, and being honest, you've let them know they have nothing to worry about.

That Node transit mentioned earlier? Your partner is going to be the one who feels the healing this week, and it's going to manifest in your relationship as trust. WOW. This is the week when your partner finally gets it: they are loved. What a relief. Now, you can live your life knowing that the person you've decided to be with no longer worries about you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.