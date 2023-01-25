The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 26, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, January 26, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 26, 2023:

Aries

Be careful, Aries. You may love someone wholeheartedly, but that does not mean you can decide who they will be.

With time your insecurities will see beyond the differences and find a way to embrace them fully.

Taurus

Love can put you on the spot, Taurus.

You prefer to be the strong one in a relationship, but there are times when your heart is touched in a way you can't express.

Having a sensitive side is not a weakness, but it shows you are human with feelings like everyone else.

Gemini

It's best to distinguish money from love. It's easy to think that if someone is spending money on you, they care deeply.

But a person's relationship with finances may or may not be a measure of their true feelings. Only time and experiences can prove their emotions to you.

Cancer

When a relationship goes through a tough patch, you may lose faith and hope that things will work out. Insecurity finds a way through doors of self-doubt.

You may not see the light at the end of the tunnel today, but it may still be there. Love is still worth fighting for.

Leo

Memories can provide a source of comfort when the future seems uncertain. When you start a new relationship, be mindful not to compare your old love to your new one. Give this one a chance to show you what it can be all by itself. Each relationship is different and beautiful in its own way.

Virgo

To be friends means that you both have all freedoms. You may not want to be in a friends-with-benefits relationship anymore. You've outgrown the games of love and want the security that comes with a relationship that has commitment and strings attached.

Libra

There's a time and place for playfulness. Today, love requires a bit more seriousness. Hearts are involved and their needs are to be taken with tender care and special consideration.

Scorpio

Belief in love and what it can do for your life may change today. You can set aside expectations and start living in the moment to see where this journey will lead you.

Sagittarius

Give yourself a little bit of grace. It takes time to adjust to sharing so much of yourself with someone after you've been single. The death of your single life can feel sad to you, even if you're completely excited about finding your soulmate.

Capricorn

Love is beautiful. You may not think you need love or want to be married one day.

But once the right person enters your life, everything you ever thought about relationships can change.

Aquarius

Love is always work and a bit of risk. Even though you enjoy all the beautiful moments and experiences you have with your partner today, you share an element of responsibility — and that's to build one another up so you can have a home you cherish and adore.

Pisces

Celebrate the joy and romance of your life together. You have been given a special gift. Finding someone you love and who loves you back is a mini miracle that does not happen to everyone each day. Your love is rare!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.