The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 26, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, January 26, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Leave things better than you found them. Sometimes putting just a little more effort and going above and beyond what people expect of you goes a long way.

You might be the person who is doing all the giving today, but the spirit of generosity is contagious, and you may start a chain reaction for good in your sphere of influence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Even if you can't see a way out of a situation, things can change for the better.

You might feel held back by circumstances and your obligations, but a change in perspective will reveal that you aren't as trapped as you think.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

A strong reaction may reveal hurt feelings that are still unresolved from your past.

When you get a sudden urge to anger or feel sad over something minor, check your reason why. You could be tapping into an emotion you need to process.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

People love traditions that make sense and remind them of good times in childhood or with the family.

You are free to create the type of life you want to live. Others may not agree with your choices, but this one life is your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You have a lot of great ideas, but knowing what you want to do and how to get there are two different things.

Big dreams need help from others to see the plan through. Don't be afraid to ask for help, Leo. There are resources for you whenever you are ready.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Modern dating opens up so many doors to love. You can meet anyone anywhere in the world to find your soulmate.

Should you date one person at a time or date a few to see which one stands out the most? You have to decide according to your own inner moral standard.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Writing is so therapeutic. You don't have to be a wordsmith penning the next great American novel.

Just a few sentences jotted in your daily journal can help you to get your mental juices flowing, ready to create something great before the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Something special inside of you is worth your time and energy to cultivate and bring to the world.

Your presence matters even during those days when you feel tired or unprepared to do one more thing. So, keep on moving forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Someone has good news for you, Sagittarius. You may receive an unexpected email announcing big plans for your career.

A job offer could be extended or an offer of assistance you had been hoping for.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Try new things, Capricorn. It's good to push yourself outside of your comfort zone.

Growing pains are a good sign that you're learning new things and becoming the person you want to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

What you consider to be inconvenient today may become your greatest life experience. The universe takes twists and turns to help you find your fate and destiny.

The path you are on now may not be meant for you, and you would not have changed directions if this moment had not happened.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Where do you want to go on your next vacation? This tarot card helps you to plan for Spring break or the summer when the sun or tropical paradise calls your name.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.