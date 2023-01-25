The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love Free Of Commitment During Moon Conjunct Neptune, January 25, 2023

Three zodiac signs want love free of commitments. They want a relationship without strings attached during the Moon conjunct Neptune on January 25, 2023.

Let's be real; not everyone involved wishes to have a love that comes with commitment or obligation.

There is sometimes something 'attached' to someone who wishes to experience love without strings attached. We often conclude that if a person doesn't want to look for a life partner, something must be wrong with them.

The truth is, it may be just the opposite; this person has the experience, and their experience has told them that, for now, the right thing to do would be to have a love affair...without all the attachments that come with it.

During Neptune conjunct Moon, you will see that you might feel a little more sensitive than usual; your dreams may be vivid, and your daily thoughts may lead you to a place where you want to protect yourself from the harm of bad vibes.

For those of us who feel this, who feel especially sensitive on this day, we may want comfort...but we may not necessarily want that comfort to come with commitment. Today, January 25, during Neptune's conjunct Moon, brings us the desire to self-protect.

Today is the day we avoid going too deep. The surface is just fine for us right now.

And so, certain zodiac signs will turn down the opportunity to take it further in love simply because we don't want our hearts broken. Maybe we're not strong enough, or life has just taught us to hold off before leaping in.

The three zodiac signs who want love free of commitment during Neptune conjunct Moon on January 25, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't ordinarily like to make fun of yourself because you've done it so many times, but there's more to today than just looking at yourself and having a laugh; what you are looking at today is how you flee from the idea of getting into a life partnership.

During Neptune's conjunct Moon, committing to someone absolutely terrifies you. You are curious if you don't know if you can uphold your end of the deal or if you smell impending doom; all you know is that you are not going near anything or anybody that demands some agreement attaches the two of you.

Right now, you are into your own thing, and you're superb when you do you alone. You're not willing to sacrifice this precious alone time, and most certainly not for an attachment that will bind you to someone else...and their ego.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might wake up with one of those 'senses' today, meaning you have a hunch something is going to happen, and it does. You are intuitive and sensitive today and feel very good about yourself.

You should; you're a wonder, Cancer; however, to maintain this wonderful state, you know what you need: self-confidence and alone time. You love being with people and adore having a romantic partner, but at this point in your life, especially during the Neptune conjunct Moon, you will want nothing to do with the commitment that comes with a partnership.

If you are honest with yourself, you'd prefer a good, solid friend at this point in your life. You'd love to have a companion, but only if they understand the 'rules' first, and those rules are "no strings attached." We shall see if they abide by those rules.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your life has taught you many lessons and being a good learner, you've imbibed these lessons well. One is love and romance; you'd love to be loved right now. You'd love to have someone pay attention to you and adore having the right company to enjoy.

But as it goes with you, you know that, as your lessons have taught you, you also want this magical person to leave when you want them to go without being offended or confused. What you want is a no strings attached love affair because you're not interested or ready for something 'full time' and with a list of commitments you need to fulfill and live up to.

You want a no-pressure life, and you figure that love is the first thing to tick off your list. If you can arrange a love life with no attachments or obligations, you will feel like you've hit the jackpot.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.