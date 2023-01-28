The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, January 29, 2023

Following the First Quarter Moon yesterday, today brings a resurgence of energy, prompting you to feel more courageous and powerful as you begin to co-create with the universe.

Yesterday’s First Quarter Moon encouraged you to determine which aspects of your past you are meant to leave behind so that you can tap more into the possibilities of the future.

As you surrender to this divine flow of the universe, you are allowed to feel energized and capable of taking on whatever you must within your life.

So much of astrology is built around substantial changes.

Changes within the self, career, home and, of course, specifically, love.

But often, it can seem impossible that so many changes occur within yourself or those around you.

This is how the universe works, and even if you are not asking or looking for some big transformation, it does not mean it will still be delivered to your doorstep.

While not everyone is going through a major life overhaul like a new career or relationship, small shifts happen daily within what you currently live.

It is these small shifts, a new opportunity at work, an injury or even an unexpected message from a long-lost love that may seem irrelevant, yet years after, you see that it was the beginning of something you could never have planned for.

This is how the universe works because the one guarantee within life is that it is always evolving, possibly not in some big dramatic fashion every day, slowing. Surely bringing you closer to the life you are meant to live.

Currently, all planets are directed for the next few months, which means that many of these external changes are becoming more apparent to you as you see life becoming more expansive around you.

It brings more opportunities and possibilities, even if you feel settled in what already exists.

Today brings excitement for what is to come as the Aquarius Sun harmoniously unties with Mars in Gemini.

The Sun rules your external self and the actions that you take within your life.

Aquarius is searching for newness and authenticity at the expense of any lingering comfort of your status quo.

The Sun in Aquarius pushes you forward to reach beyond what you thought was possible, to rebel against any norms and to create and experience what you feel soulfully drawn to.

As it unites with Mars, now direct in Gemini, you are being given a motional push forward.

No matter how seductive that newness can seem, it is always challenging to seize it because of what you will release or let go.

This can create a feeling of instead trying to stop change from happening while exhausting yourself in a losing battle.

It is a reminder that while change can often seem overwhelming, it takes the same energy to create it as it does try to resist it.

And if life teaches you anything, it is that changes happen whether you want them to.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, January 29, 2023

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars has been in your zodiac sign since the end of August 2022. During this rare seven-month extended stay, it turned retrograde and is still working its way back to operating at its highest energy. Mars is the planet of action and ambition. Within your zodiac sign, it has focused on how you make decisions, what your process is for change, and creating a life based on your truth.

As a Gemini, you tend to be quick with your choices, yet often it comes at your own expense. During the past few months, you have been invited to slow down and pay attention to the benefit of taking your time in making decisions about your life. Today as Mars in Gemini unties with Sun in Aquarius, it is a chance for you to embrace what you have learned and feel empowered to take those next steps.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It is your own season Aquarius, which means it is time to shine. It is time to embrace your truth and the life that you want to live, even if you are already doing it. You do not always need to be on the brink of a major shift; sometimes, the most rebellious thing you can do is enjoy the peace and benefits of feeling fully satisfied with your life.

With Saturn preparing to change zodiac signs in about a month, you are wrapping up some important lessons regarding your sense of self, but this does not have to mean you are struggling. This whole part of your life is about releasing the idea that life must be hard or challenging to create what you desire. Use today’s energy between the Sun in Aquarius and Mars in Gemini to help you understand that sometimes change and growth is achieved through joy, through love and by opening yourself up to enjoying all that you already have built.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today’s astrology will serve an interesting purpose within your life as Mars in Gemini unites with Sun in Aquarius. Mars has been bringing all sorts of reflections up regarding your romantic life as Gemini rules this part of your life. Mars will continue to be in Gemini until the end of March, so you can expect that these next few months will be about implementing the changes you have been reflecting on and planning since the end of 2022.

The Sun in Aquarius highlights communication aspects, especially regarding important conversations. Having these two energies combine today for you lets you know that it is time to start opening up about everything you have been thinking about. Use today’s energy to have those important relationship conversations that will change the rest of your life, even if you are unsure of the details; it is time to let the universe start working in your favor.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.