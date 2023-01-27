The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During The First Quarter Moon In Taurus On January 28, 2023

Oh, what an interesting transit we have on January 28, 2023. We are working with the First Quarter Moon in Taurus today, and this could be the game-changer we've been needing.

For three zodiac signs whose friendships change during the First Quarter Moon in Taurus, it's all about the feeling of wanting more out of life.

We are experiencing a Quarter Moon, and as it stands with Quarter Moon transits, we are 'half-filled.' We want more...we are hungry. We want to transition from half to full, and this kind of energy is the kind that changes personal relationships.

Today, we will experience that raw and positive energy in our friendships. It may just be time to introduce something into the friendship, like a new way of discussing things or topics that neither of you has dared to touch; this could be the day when you decide that if this friendship is to be all you wish, then things are going to have to change...and that change will be a welcoming thing — do not worry.

When we think of change within the context of friendship, we might automatically think about loss or endings...we need not go down that road on this day, however. During the half Moon in Taurus, we want only one thing: happiness.

And in pursuing this, we will do whatever it takes to create the right space for that happiness. Our friendships can take it; that's what makes them true friendships. There is a desire to grow that comes as a result of today's transit, and it will benefit certain signs greatly.

The three zodiac signs whose friendships change during the First Quarter Moon in Taurus on January 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can do small talk if you have to, but it certainly isn't the kind of thing you can base a friendship on. You've noticed that certain people don't want to get deep; they are happy to talk about the weather and everything that pass as 'having a life.' When the First Quarter Moon arrives in your zodiac sign, Taurus, you will recognize something about these kinds of friendships...they aren't for you.

You want to get deep and enjoy profound conversations that unearth your true feelings and that of your friend. And while you love this one particular friend, you may take that hunger for more and ask them if they might be interested in talking about something other than the most innocuous things. You want the heavy! Bring it on. Small talk is good for passengers on a train.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are influenced by the First Quarter Moon in Taurus, in so much as today is the day you ask a certain friend of yours if they'd be interested in being more than friends. Oh, it's not as if you're coming from outer space with this request; it's been pending for some time now, and your feeling is that it's about time.

Let's move on now, strike while the iron is hot. You might have fallen in love with a good friend, and now you want to make sense of the relationship; you need a label for it and don't know which label to choose.

Are we friends, or is this a romantic thing? One thing is for sure, Libra...if you built it, they would come, as they say. This means if you tell your friend what's on your mind, they will receive you with open arms and a knowing smile.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are not one to let go of people easily, and there's one friend you've kept close to you for a very long time. Because of another relationship in your life, this friend of yours no longer wishes to have the same kind of friendship with you, and while that breaks your heart, you know that this other relationship is what's to blame and that you can do nothing about it.

So, during the First Quarter Moon in Taurus, on January 28, 2023, you will sigh and release the need to hold on to this friend. You want more from them, but you know they can't let go of 'that other person in your life'; your friendship will definitely change. You may even resent this friend of yours, but that's the break, as they say. You don't like the idea of losing this friend, but if they can't take you as you are, you might as well move on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.