The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For January 29 - February 4, 2023

It's the last week of January, and for many of us, that acts as a sign to get a move on and make things count.

We may have gotten off to a slow start, but it's usually around now that we get the idea to snap out of our stupor and start to make something out of our lives.

This week brings inspiration and the idea that a new start is just waiting for us and that it's only the beginning of the year.

Communication sets the week up, as we will find it quite easy to express ourselves, especially in business and finance. Because of this new week's transits, we will see rapid growth and personal involvement.

We want to be part of the conversation, and if it takes a little extra effort to do so, we will happily put in that effort. This week has us feeling we want to take advantage of something and that we will unless we are on the ball. No worries here, as three zodiac signs will take the hint and make the right moves.

Our booster transit is Sun trine Moon, which makes all the other transits dim in comparison. Because the Sun trine Moon at the top of the week, we will cop an attitude of victory; whatever comes our way is something we can handle.

Certain zodiac signs might even find that they are feeling 'healthier' this week as this is a good and auspicious time to change one's dietary habits. As we enter February, we're also looking at new ways to improve our career moves with the help of Venus sextile, the North Node. While Sun square Uranus may try our patience, we will endure and come out shining like the Sun during the Moon in Leo by the weekend.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for January 29 - February 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This last week of January will wake you up to a brand new attitude; yes, you have been lazy, and you know it. But you also had it in mind to get a move on before February hits. What makes your week such a good one is that you literally snap out of your funky slowness, and you get a move on in the right direction.

You are moved into action with the help of Mercury trine Uranus and carried through the week on the ambitious wings of a Gemini Moon; you want success, and you want it now. What feels so uncanny for you this week, Gemini, is how fast you morph from lazy bum to aggressive and creative player. You understand very well what happens to the lazy; they go nowhere, and that's not your destination, not this week, that's for sure.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

OK, you've given yourself what you would consider enough time' to get your head back into the game, and this week proves that you are ready. Ready to fight, ready to work, ready to endure and ready to win. It takes a lot to summon up the courage to do what you do. Still, you do it well and realize that you have a reputation to uphold, one where everyone around you recognizes you as an excellent worker and a dedicated professional.

During the week, you'll experience a power play at your job that will end up in your favor, and that is due to Pluto's influence. You are smart enough to strike while the iron is hot, which is mostly what this week is about for you, Libra. Grabbing the opportunities while they are there, as they are not always there, nor is your personal drive or energy. Strike!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel as though you are breaking in two this week, and while that might sound awful and far from 'great,' what you'll notice is that you can separate yourself from the dreary or negative things in your life so that you can breathe the fresh air of your chosen reality.

OK, that sounds convoluted but hear me out: this week, you, Aquarius, will consciously choose to ignore the weighty, problematic events of your life so that you can favor the positive because you are the one who rules your world and you're not in the mood to go down with the ship.

You feel good and optimistic and will insist on keeping this good feeling going. You could easily drop into despair, but you won't because you DECIDE not to. You are good at this, Aquarius, and you set an example for all of us this way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.