The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 21, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, January 21, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

This week has been tough, Aries. You've had to put out a few fires and navigate a few difficult conversations, but you have done very well. It's good to acknowledge your ability to rise above times that test your resolve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

The grass sometimes really is greener on the other side. The only way to truly know if you'll be happy doing something else is to take an opportunity when it is handed to you. Test things out and see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't help a problem unless you know what it is. It's not easy to get the 4-1-1 out of a friend who is in need, but if you use empathy and compassion it's a lot easier to get them to share what's going on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to tap into your intuition and sweet, sweet emotions.

Life is too short, so having fun and playing is important. If you're not the creative type, buy a ticket to see a movie or to visit a museum to see the latest exhibit on tour.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

People notice you even when you aren't trying.

There is something magnetic about your personality and how you carry yourself. You are glowing from the inside out. Your shine is hard to hide from the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are lucky, but good luck comes quicker and more assuredly when you have done the work necessary to reach your dreams.

Don't give up, Virgo, when it seems like life is complicated. Sometimes those are signals that you're super close to getting what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

When someone tells you an untruth, it's hard to know if you can ever trust them again. Some of you want to believe that they learned from their experience, but there's that side of you unwilling to let your guard down right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Feelings can be so hard to define, especially when you're unsure about how you feel. You may not yet be ready to jump into a fully committed relationship. It's OK to need more time to get to know someone better; just let them know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's a wonderful day to team up with your friends or a partner and do something silly.

Play a video or board game; cook a nice dinner at home; go for a drive to see the sights of your city while listening to your favorite songs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's a big overwhelming when you start clearing away clutter in the house, but with an organizational plan in place you will be pleasantly surprised by how smoothly the process is after all.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You know what you know, but when you catch yourself in an argument or debate with others who think completely differently from what you do, you may decide to avoid the conflict and listen more instead. Listening is a great way to understand and explore where there are gaps in your mutual understanding. This allows you to speak with wisdom and avoid hurting feelings when you don't mean to do so.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

People compare themselves to others, and you might catch yourself doing the same due to unhealed insecurity.

Don't let comparison cause you to feel like you can't compete. You bring unique skills to the table that can help you succeed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.