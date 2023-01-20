Welcome to your weekly tarot horoscope by zodiac sign for January 23 - 29, 2023. We have a decent layout of tarot cards for interpretation today and many good, solid lessons to come with them.

From what I'm seeing, the emphasis this week will mostly be on our interpersonal relationships; how we deal with strangers and friends. We will also deal with bosses, co-workers and legal issues during the week. Don't worry; it's all good. Well, almost.

Astrologically, our main 'helpers' will come in the form of Uranus returning to its direct station after a five-month-long retrograde and the loving and protective Pisces moon, which ensures we don't take things too far out of hand.

This transit helps us to balance our emotions, and by the look of the tarot cards, balance is definitely one of our number one requirements for getting through the week in one piece.

And so, here we are, ready, willing and able to make this week as good as possible. Will we get that far, or will the trials and tribulations of one's regular old life be too much? Life is hard, but the minute we recognize this, it seems to get easier. When we expect only greatness, unless we are risen masters, ourselves, all we will find is less than what we expected. Sorry, Deepak. Expectation the highest is a setup for disappointment. Maybe in the next life.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for January 23 - 29, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

This week will have you in direct opposition to someone in a position of authority. This is someone you respect, and they themselves are a person of great wisdom; it's good to keep this person on your side.

You may find that during the week, you and this person butt heads on a topic that is sensitive to you, and you might not like what they have to say to you about it. So, you'll have to choose whether you listen to them, as you always have, or walk away from their advice. The choice is yours.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

On one hand, you'll be thankful for your work and position; on the other, you'll find the work dull. You have the sense to stick it out because you know that your efforts this week will bear fruit soon. Your task is to wait, and while that sounds boring, it will temper you and help you reinvent yourself as someone with stamina, patience and endurance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

You've been waiting for this, and the fates are finally smiling upon you, Gemini. You've held a grudge for years now, and you have also felt that you were totally in the right for doing so, even though that grudge took all it could from you. This week, you will be relieved of your grudge as you will receive some great news that will justify everything you've believed for the past several years.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

This week presents you with a stalemate, meaning that nothing of importance will get done. That's OK because you didn't have anything urgent on your to-do list, but still, you may have to make a decision that, if you don't get on it, it will cause an opportunity to be passed by. You are not feeling 'super aware' this week; more like your head is in the clouds, and you may end up missing out on something that could benefit you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Your strength and fortitude will be called upon this week, Leo, as there will be people in your family that only think of you during times such as these. An uproar of sorts is starting, and you are the only person who can 'tame the beast' so to speak, which essentially means that you are the one who can restore order to the family. They rely on you, Leo; you will always come through with shining colors.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You might not have known you had it in you, but you will save someone's sanity this week, and you will do it with...wait for it...LOVE. Yes, you, Virgo, are the right person at the right time, and your love will put someone's faith back on the map. You always think of yourself as the fierce warrior, while this week has you doing your best work as a loyal and trusted friend.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

One look at this card, and you'll see all you need to know. This card is like the biggest 'thumbs down', which means that if you've had your heart set on something happening this week, it lets you know in no uncertain terms that it's a NO. The Ace of Swords, reversed, means NO. Whatever you want, it's NO. Whatever you don't want, it's NO. No is today's sermon, and there are no other words to describe it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

This week will be spent waiting for the ball to drop, meaning that there is nothing on your mind other than this one thing, and if you don't 'find out' soon, you'll go out of your mind.

Well, you won't find out soon, but your higher self will direct you into a state of peace; you will find your patience, and you will imagine a result...but you will know the result later. This week is for you to sit it out patiently.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You may want to kick yourself by the time this week is over simply because you promised yourself that you wouldn't be a self-righteous deliverer of bad news. And there you go again, delivering the messages you believe are essential for people to hear while they are interested in something other than your opinion.

You feel strongly about being right, though you may find it hard to convince people that you are this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

This week will bring out a side in you that others do not get to see...it's private and necessary. This card tells the story of someone who desires control and wishes to manipulate their circumstance in their favor.

You may find yourself influencing someone this week, but it's going to be up to you to know when to stop. This person sees you as some 'master' — do NOT take advantage of their naïveté.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Frivolity is the name of your game this week, and this frivolous, fun-seeking side of you seeks out something to spend silly amounts of money on. You might even make a few people angry with how you spend your money, as they cannot relate to this kind of self-indulgence. The good part is that you don't care what others think about your spending habits and will proceed without caution. Hey, it's your life. You're the one living it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

By looking at this tarot card, not everything works out for the best. We're looking at something you've put a lot of work into...and its inevitable collapse.

It's not like lives are lost or things of high value will be gone forever, but there will be a definite dent in your pride, Pisces. And for someone who tries as hard as you, it seems that sometimes things are unfair.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.