The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 22, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 21, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, January 22, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
There's a little gem of a secret, Aries, and there is an overflow of good fortune due to you, but the trick is you have to be ready for it. Imagine yourself being the 'luckiest person' and act accordingly.
Next thing you know, things will manifest your way — as they should.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Four of Cups
It takes a lot of patience and time to get things right. It's a rare person who gets everything done the first time perfectly.
So, don't sweet it too much if you feel things are out of sorts. Go back to the drawing board and try again.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles
We attract to ourselves what we are, and when you are a giver, Gemini, people are also receptive toward your energy and wish to give back to you in the same way. Don't worry about having enough, there's plenty in the universe to go around for everyone.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Five of Wands
Group projects can be challenging as everyone wants to approach the work differently. You might prefer working solo.
This experience can be beneficial, though, Cancer, because you can cultivate closer relationships with your peers that you do not get to work with that often.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
Don't put off what you can do tomorrow, Leo. It may seem so right to lay around lazily for one more day. Tomorrow may seem better, but this day is ripe for getting things done.
Once you start, you'll feel so glad you didn't procrastinate the day away.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
You have a sharp mind, but it's your intuition that makes you so powerful.
You can't always see the truth of things. You have to be willing to see with the eyes of your heart and spirit.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
There is always a hidden side to things, and the curious person is the one who finds it.
Don't be afraid to ask questions and search for the answers. Keep trying even when it seems like you've hit a wall in your search.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles
You are shrewd when it comes to money and how you manage your time.
You don't like to waste any of it on frivolous things, so instead of squandering it on social media, you're going to pull back your energy and conserve it until you find something worthy of your attention.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
Today may need some clarification. You may be on the fence about what you need or want. There are a lot of opportunities and options.
How do you know which is the best one to pick? It takes time, Sagittarius, so take your time until you feel sure.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
You love to do the right thing at the right time, so when it comes to making money, you go all in with the highest level of integrity.
You won't want to cut corners or take unnecessary risks today. You're going for the gusto!
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
People will be petty when they aren't strong within themselves or lack confidence.
You might not like all the drama and want to stick to yourself instead. Laying low can be an excellent choice for the occasion.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
Know yourself! Are you doing the right thing? The truth is within you.
Ask yourself what you truly want and how you feel. Trust your inner voice and listen to your heart. It knows what you need.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.