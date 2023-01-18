The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During Mercury & Mars Post Shadow Retrograde, January 18 - March 15, 2023

It looks like someone will have a flipping good couple of months, and good for you. It's about time. We need to hear good news, and we need to see smiling, happy faces.

There's much going on for us during Mars post shadow retrograde, too, and even though it started on January 12, 2023, with the 'bang-zoom' of Mars retrograde ending, we don't feel ourselves cruising with enough energy to make it all seem worthwhile until Mercury stationed direct on January 18.

We're not bypassing Mars retrograde ending as an influence this week, but it's best to concentrate on the positive. So...let's.

Mercury retrograde ends this week, and with it comes a feeling of relief now that communication can begin to move forward.

We will free ourselves from all expectations on this day, as we will be supported by Moon sextile Venus, a transit known for putting us in a good mood, simply because we get to do silly, non-committal things.

We're also going to benefit from the soft, loving vibes of Sun square Moon and Venus in Aquarius, both events which have the power to align us with our higher purpose and a feeling of wanting to do good.

It will be during this week that, for certain zodiac signs, we will find ourselves helping out, serving others, making sure others are safe, etc. We are there for the benefit of our fellow human beings. What makes this week a great one lies in the lack of selfishness that makes up each and every day.

The three zodiac signs whose relationships improve during Mars and Mercury post shadow retrograde, January 18 - March 15, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be happy to know that things are going to go a little better than you expected this week, Taurus. And why? First of all, you had your mind set that this new year would pass you by and that you'd end up bored and with the wrong people.

Being that you love being social and you adore partying, you want this season to be all fun, all the time. The weird thing is that it's possible for you to have this kind of fun now that Mars and Mercury's retrograde are over because there are so many transits that are set up for you to feel good about.

This month will be a smashing success, leading you into February with a ferocious appetite for MORE fun. Good thing you're ready to make things happen, as it seems the year is welcoming you in with a red carpet. You got this, Taurus. You're the star of your show, and you know it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Despite Mars retrograde right at the start of January, you should be pretty well-adapted and not prone to react to any of the hostility that the new year may bring up. You may even like the challenge retrograde season brings you, as you will notice how able you get past obstacles.

Your success is all about your mood.

How you can keep yourself above water, and how you manage to keep a friendly attitude even when others around you try your patience. With Venus in Aquarius as your helping hand, you'll feel that nothing cannot be made better with tender loving care applied.

You make it your mission to be kind to people during this time, and while you are not deaf to the cacophony of negative noise being made by the world, you are your island. Freestanding, happy to just 'be.'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are more than happy to walk into the post-retrograde shadow period as you feel about life and want to proceed with that good feeling. You've been under pressure recently, and you look forward to the winding down that post-shadow retrograde offers you.

With Mars post shadow retrograde, you'll feel a drain in your energy, and while this could make you tired or weary, it won't be debilitating.

What you will experience, however, is both the need for rest and the desire to grant yourself that. You are listening to your body, Pisces, and as it stands, your body has wanted your mind as an audience for a while now.

Good for you, too. You are doing what's right for yourself. Drama may knock, but you're not answering...not this week. No time for drama means more time for Rama. That's Hindi for "get in touch with spirit and be pleased."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.