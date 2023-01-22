The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 23, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, January 23, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It's good to have a level head when you are pursuing a big goal or dream. Even in small matters choosing to err on the side of caution can be negative thinking to others, but playing it safe prevents you from assuming risks you don't want to take on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A good message is headed your way, so keep your ears peeled and ready to listen. You don't want to brush aside someone's positive energy because you think it's all smoke and mirrors. Be optimistic and perceive that what they are saying is meant for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Take note. Not every thing you know is going to be one-dimensional. Life exists in layers and there is always more lurking beneath the surface if you take the time to dig and explore for deeper meaning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your heart is in the right place. When you are trying to help others, sometimes they are not ready for your kindness and generosity. They want to do it on their own without your assistance. Don't take it personally.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are a light, Leo. You're filled with imagination and creative energy. Everything you are is magnetic, and today you inspire the people around you. Don't hide your shine!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

There are certain moments that happen, and you ask yourself why. You may not ever get the answers you need about a particular problem. Even if it is never truly solved, you will become wiser and stronger as you go through it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Dating is complicated and even more so when you meet two different people that you like equally. The relationships are still fresh. Give it some time to get to know each person. The right relationship will stand out as you get to know each individual better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

When you get emotionally involved with someone, separating yourself from their problems is hard. You want to help and give them your love and support.

You may not be able to assist hands-on, but you can provide an ear that listens and a shoulder to lean on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love and feelings can be confusing when you are unhappy with how things are. You will eventually have to approach the subject with your partner. They may be sensing something is up but unsure how to ask you either. Be the one who breaks the ice.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sometimes things have to change for them to improve, but not everyone is comfortable when life takes a new direction. It challenges their sense of security and safety. You may want to push for growth, and that's OK. It's not easy for others when they feel things have spiraled out of control.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are a go-getter with tunnel vision, ready to make money. You're ready to find that dream job and start right away. Put out your resume and cover letters to land interviews at the company you feel matches your skills and see what happens.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are the total package, and you know you have much to offer the right person. You don't need to settle for crumbs or for situationships that don't feel right to you. Waiting is hard, but the right one will come when the timing is perfect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.