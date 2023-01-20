The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 21, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, January 21, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We are officially in Aquarius season with the Sun in the sign of the seagoat until February 18, 2023.

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place today at the cusp, which brings innovation, fresh ideas, and new opportunities.

To find out more about your day, read your horoscope by zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's high time to begin networking and expanding your social reach. If you're starting a new business venture or looking to get back into the social scene, today launches your life in a new direction.

Things may appear slightly uncertain as to which direction you'd like to take, but there's something brewing in your life leading to great things.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Is it time to find a new line of work? Career burnout is a feeling that can come up with the New Moon in your career sector.

However, it may be too soon to tell if your unhappiness is due to a lack of interesting projects to work on now or a true, sincere desire for a role switch. Before jumping to make a change you're unsure of, do some research to see what you think — and take notes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are things left to learn yet, and your mind is open to exploring new avenues.

This is when you may decide to return to college, or if you're not interested in enrolling in a formal program, you may feel like learning something new informally. Pick a few books to read on the topic that interests you and study to your heart's desire.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's always nice when time opens up for you making it possible to participate in nonprofit work.

If you have a few days off you've not used for work or have been thinking about getting involved in your local community, this week is perfect for seeing where you can make a difference and donate your time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Partnerships and relationships are active during this New Moon, but you have neglected a few due to being busy and not staying in touch.

Today begin reaching out to let people know you'd like to reconnect and see if there's a way to do any business together.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's a lot to do today regarding work and chores, but you may not need to do it alone.

If there are a few tasks, you can delegate to someone — for pay or barter — see who is interested in doing what and has the time to pitch in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today you could be meeting someone new or having an old flame reconnect with you from the past.

The embers of love are there for you to stoke and see what burns into a passionate love romance.

If you're single or currently coupled, today is perfect for a romantic date night — perfect for falling in love.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't like to control situations in the family, but a part of you does not like it when you sense others are trying to micromanage your calendar.

A family event or idea for a get-together could come up for the weekend. Be sure to check your agenda before saying yes blindly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can be so easy to talk to because nothing ever really shocks you when it comes to topics. Today, you're open to chatting about anything under the Sun.

Finding the time to do so will be tougher than usual, but if the timing works, you'll enjoy today's conversations because they are mentally stimulating and full of diverse ideas.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There is a soft side to you that few people get to see. You don't often brag about donating to charity or when you are generous to a friend in need; today's heartstrings get pulled in the direction of your giving nature, and you may find that your pockets are deep to help a cause you feel strongly about and worthy of your assistance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your birth season is here, and with the New Moon in your sign, it's all about hitting the restart button and beginning a fresh take on what you want in your world.

It's all about letting go of what is no longer meant for you and opening your hands to receive something you love and truly want more in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The past is behind you, Pisces, and this is a time of innovation and recreation. You are being given a gift that allows you to take something old and create something new.

What's the vision you have for your future? Because the past is now officially behind you, with the New Moon marking a chapter in your life that is over and done.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.