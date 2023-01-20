The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Unhappy In Their Relationship During The Sun Opposite Lilith Starting January 21, 2023

An interesting occurrence is happening in the sky right now: the opposition of the Sun in Aquarius and the black point in the sky called Lilith. This black point, often referred to as 'Black Lilith, ' plays just as much of an important part as a major planet, such as Jupiter, and so when Black Lilith shows up in our astrological readings, we need to pay heed.

How this shows up in our lives today is pretty straightforward: we do not want to be told what to do or how to live. We are incredibly sensitive about this today, so much so that this could be where many relationships fall apart.

What we might see today are couples fighting over things like control, manipulation or expectation. This means that the deep-seated issues that occur during a romantic relationship will come out, and once they are out, there will be no stopping them. In other words, this day could show us something about ourselves and our partners that we don't like very much.

The real problem is more about falling out of love than what to do about it. We may have an argument that changes everything today. And what happens when that argument is over, the irrevocable happened, and nobody can return to normal?

That's today's issue. We will fall out of love, but what next? Do we leave our houses? Do we forget what we just found out and try to live happily in selective ignorance? Here's the kicker, which comes with the Sun opposite Lilith: we will eat the guff. All of it.

We will not break up. We will not stand tall in our victorious pose, sword in hand, waving the flag of liberation. Nope, we will have our horrendous fight, and then we'll go back to more of the same. Lilith, you are one heckuva weirdo.

The three zodiac signs who are unhappy with love during the Sun opposite Lilith starting January 21, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Upon hearing that Sun opposite Lilith was in the sky, you probably assumed it would be a sensuous day of heady pleasures. Yes, the name Lilith does come along with its historical connotations, but this Black Moon Lilith is different, and 'she' is no grand, evil seductress; in fact, this Lilith — Black Lilith — is much more interested in shutting you down emotionally. Your dreams of a loving and romantic day may be shot down by Lilith's reality check, implying that you'll see something in your partner today that will make you want to run for the hills.

The truth is, you've been trying; you really have put your best foot forward in this relationship, and dammit, you're trying to make things work! And then, Lilith opens the blinders so that you can see how manipulative and wicked your partner is, which is a deal breaker for you. If you thought you were falling out of love before, today is the day you get the confirmation.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've started to notice that you are no longer with the love of your life, but someone who looks like them but acts as though they are your boss. That's the biggest no-no a Sagittarius can experience. During the Sun opposite Lilith, you'll see something in your partner that you didn't see before: they are conniving, manipulative and pushy, and if you disagree with them, they condemn you and make you feel as though you are stupid, which makes you certainly are not.

This turn goes bad for you and sets you on a course for destroying the relationship. Once you stop 'feeling it,' it's done for Sagittarius. You may not know the next stop or how to follow this up, but as for today, January 21, Sun opposite Lilith have you dealing with a truth that you'd rather not have to deal with, and that is that you are no longer in love. Now, what next?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There really is just so much you can take before you lose your mind, and you've spent many years trying to hold on to what you have. You have fallen out of love with the person you thought you'd spend your life with.

The problem is, you probably will continue to spend your life with this person, no matter what your feelings for them are, and they will, no doubt, deteriorate more and more as time goes by. It smacks you like a brick; you don't even like them.

They are nasty, mean, pushy and inconsiderate, 24 hours a day, every day...so, why then are you staying? During Sun opposite Lilith, you'll see every rotten thing in living color, making you sad and angry. You need to figure out what to do: stay, or go? The unnerving effect of the Sun's opposition to Lilith is that, in the long run, you'll probably stay on for more punishment.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.