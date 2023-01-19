The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 20, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, January 20, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun and Moon join forces with Pluto in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. This sets the stage for immense change if you're willing to do the work.

How will this energy affect your zodiac sign? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Roll up your sleeves, Aries. Today is about making things happen at work and your local community.

Don't stand on the sidelines if you have been longing to make a positive impression at work or with someone important. The opportunity is here for you to speak up and to be heard.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While others may speak positively about who you are and what you can do, there's no better way to get to know someone except for being involved in conversations.

Today, you get to make a solid first impression with someone important.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is about sharing and giving generously to others. You may not know the exact needs, but a part of you may sense what others want.

This intuitive nature is helpful. You're encouraged to donate to a charity you support or help a friend in need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Passion is wonderful, but sometimes it can be an obstacle to mental and emotional clarity.

You need to step back from a situation to see things as they are. Without space between you and a particular person or problem, you can't gain the wherewithal you need to make wise decisions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There is a project you need to complete, Leo. You have been putting in the hours and energy, but now that you're so close to the final result, it can be hard to finish.

The finish line is so close, don't procrastinate. This is your time to run toward completion and celebrate the victory of a job well done.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you just aren't feeling creative or romantic, but there is some pleasure and joy to be had when you do work you feel connected to.

Today, the creative energy you need does not have to bubble up from your heart. Having a plan in place that you can follow can satisfy your desire for play and fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You always put family first, Libra, sometimes before yourself.

Today, you may have a relative who needs a bit more assistance than usual. You may find it necessary to step up to the plate and lend a helping hand.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There are moments when speaking about a subject seems harder than usual. Today, the words don't flow as nicely as you'd like them to.

It can be a blessing, though, because you have to think a little bit longer before saying what you want to, which can help you avoid misspeaking.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It is a power day for you, Sagittarius. There is an opportunity to make a little bit more money.

You may have a project come your way or an offer to pay you for services you excel at. Either way, you will be compensated well for whatever work you do this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There comes the point in time when you need to review what your needs and wants are. You may not know just yet, as retrograde season's effects supported obstacles to block progress. But, now that the energy is lifted and life is feeling more optimistic, it's time to plan your future and being to take the action you had intended to start earlier this year.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past will always be there, Aquarius. You may look in the rearview mirror to judge yourself harshly, but there's no reason t be so tough on yourself. You did the best you could at that time. Doing your best is all anyone can ask for, including yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's important to have good people in your corner to defend you and to be there to listen. Today, you are surrounded by top-notch individuals who got your back when you need it most, and you return the favor.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.